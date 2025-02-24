Master KG denied dating Faith Nketsi after social media speculated they were vacationing together overseas, stating he had someone else in his life

He took to X (Twitter) to warn fans against believing everything online, while Faith Nketsi also dismissed the rumours, claiming she did not know what fans were talking about

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some providing alleged evidence of their relationship and others supporting Master KG’s statement

Master KG and Faith Nketsi are working overtime to prove that they are not dating. The couple recently got the rumour mill spinning when they were allegedly spotted vacationing together overseas.

Master KG has shared another response to reports that he is dating Faith Nketsi.

Master KG debunks Faith Nketsi relationship rumours

South Africans are sharing their unfiltered reactions to Faith Nketsi and Master KG allegedly dating. The Jerusalema hitmaker and the Have Faith star shot to the top of the trending lists after social media users put two and two together and concluded they were dating.

Master KG immediately set the record straight and noted that he was not with Faith Nketsi. He revealed that he was dating someone else and it was not Faith Nketsi. He said:

"I don't know Faith anyhow, we don't have anything at all. I have someone is my life and it's not Faith, please correct that."

Master KG shares another post

The award-winning hitmaker did not end there. He took to his X (Twitter) page to warn fans against believing everything they read on social media. He said:

"Don't believe anything you read. Some things you can just tell it's nonsense n don't make sense."

Master KG's post sparks debate

Social media users did not hold back their thoughts on the rumours about Master KG and Faith Nketsi. Soe brought receipts about the stars being together, while others showed support for the alleged couple.

@TalentNyonie said:

"You didn't go for a holiday with a slay queen?"

@username_77879 added:

"Hai! Limpopo guys are never beating the allegations.🤣🤣🤣"

@AlexMapane72804 commented:

"You are the one who makes no sense now, I had all my hope in you 🤦‍♂️"

@ross_rori wrote:

"So why are you coming out to clarify what doesn't make sense 🤔"

@Poroza_ said:

"We listen we don't judge Master!"

Master KG has responded to the rumours that he is dating Faith Nketsi.

Who has Master KG dated?

Master KG likes to keep his relationships private. The star dated fellow Limpopo star Makhadzi for years. They called it quits in quits on social media.

The hitmaker was also rumoured to be dating Nkosazana Daughter. Controversial podcaster MacG even alleged that Master KG was the father of Nkosazana's child, not Sir Trill.

Faith Nketsi breaks her silence

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that socialite Faith Nketsi also addressed the allegations on social media. The star seemed shocked to see fans linking her to the award-winning hitmaker. She stated that she did not know what fans were talking about. The post read:

"I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I don’t know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man."

