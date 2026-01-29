South African music executive Nota Baloyi recently hinted at wanting to try his luck at love again

The controversial star shared a tweet on his social media page, stating that he can't pretend as if he doesn't want to love

Many netizens were shook by Baloyi's tweet, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Bathong, Nota Baloyi, is always up to something, but his recent revelation left many of his fans and followers questioning if he's ready to go back into the game after his divorce from popular songstress Berita.

On Thursday, 28 January 2026, the controversial music executive who allegedly threatened to sue Nando's made an announcement on his social media page, that he couldn't pretend anymore and that he is willing to try his luck again at falling in love.

This, however, left many sceptical as they believed that he hadn't healed from his previous marriage.

He wrote:

"Can’t pretend I’m strong enough to love again…"

Fans react to Nota wanting to fall in love

Shortly after the star made it known that he wants to fall in love again on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@JamesZwane07 questioned:

"Are you strong enough to take accountability?"

@Kvtlego_Kgosi said:

"My GOAT...Baddies are in for a treat."

@mohulo wrote:

"That can’t be good."

@Buja0603 commented:

"Now it makes sense… No wonder you’ve been losing the plot recently."

@mo4_lo responded:

"That last one almost killed you, I was seeing flames, too, at the same time."

@enigmatic73tf replied:

"Everything makes sense now, but everything is going to be alright nwana madala."

@baloyi31560 mentioned:

"The woman who is willing to be in love with you must be so much ready. Because you talk too much like women, but calm down, sir, I'm not fighting."

Nota Baloyi mocks his ex-wife Berita

While he is looking to fall in love again, in January 2026, the controversial music executive decided to mock his ex-wife, Berita, amid the whole Mihlali Ndamase saga.

Things have been shaky online after Mihlali made headlines regarding the stalker saga that has been circulating, and Nota Baloyi saw it as a great time to drag the singer, calling her names and claiming that she was a wannabe baddie during their marriage.

He wrote:

"I was once married to a bird-brain that was simping for Mihlali… That was how she committed career suicide and her happily married fanbase realised that she’s a wannabe baddie, without the BBL body. It took 3 years, but the Mihlali house of cards has finally crumbled. Bofebe won’t win!"

Nota Baloyi reacts after the US revokes his visa over the Charlie Kirk post

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi had his visa revoked by the United States State Department after allegedly celebrating Charlie Kirk's death.

Nota Baloyi took to his X account and responded after the United States cancelled his visa. His response sparked mixed reactions, with social media users schooling Nota Baloyi. Speaking to Briefly News, Nota Baloyi claimed that a group was behind his visa being revoked.

