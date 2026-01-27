South African hip hop star Kwesta recently received a hilarious portrait from one of his fans

An online user shared a picture of the rapper and the fan who handed over the portrait on social media

Many netizens were left in stitches as they couldn't believe how hilarious the portrait looked

Kwesta received a portrait from a fan. Image: @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

Bathong, it seems like we have stumbled upon another Rasta The Painter on social media, and the popular hip hop rapper Kwesta found himself falling victim to this new artist, who drew a funny portrait of the star.

On Tuesday, 27 January 2026, an online user @busiwe_bubu decided to post a picture of the rapper whose wife previously shared a secret to a happy marriage, posing with a fan who handed him a portrait, which looked hilarious and left many netizens on social media in stitches.

Some believed that Kwesta took the portrait, not wanting to disappoint the fan who made this with a pure heart, but also knew that it wasn't a good-looking portrait.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Kwesta's hilarious portrait

Shortly after the portrait of Kwesta was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what they had to say below:

@AmyourFollower said:

"He knows that it's not that good, but he appreciates the fan's effort."

@Professor117496 wrote:

"Looks like we have another Rasta."

@Will_16th_ commented:

"That guy drew himself with Kwestas hairstyle."

@TumiMashabela responded:

"So the fan drew himself and gifted the portrait to Kwesta? Or is it supposed to be Kwesta on the portrait?"

@zolaka7 replied:

"And the brother thinks he ate...Kwesta was raised right, another Rasta."

@Legend_Sqwai stated:

"I have so many questions, but as long as he's happy."

@Ratshilumella commented:

"If that is Kwesta's portrait, mine would be a masterpiece."

@TeddyDlala1709 mentioned:

"Kwetsa is a good person most likely a man of God ngoba ngumsangano wani lo."

@SMshayisa shared:

"Lol, being a celeb is hard at times lol."

@KgalaleloKhaile responded:

"The fan drew himself. I thought Kwesta was the one handing over the portrait."

Netizens reacted to Kwesta's portrait. Image: @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

Kwesta is a doting dad

While netizens were in stitches regarding the portrait the rapper received from a fan, Kwesta's daughters Khai and Kenya also got attention from their father's fans. Briefly News previously reported on a video of Khai talking to her mom, and the resemblance to her rapper dad was uncanny. Many supporters marvelled at how much she was just like her dad in voice and demeanour.

The Ngud rapper's daughters have entered the business world with their brand, Sweet Tooth Kids. Khai, now 10 and Kenya, aged four years old, were applauded for taking steps into entrepreneurship with a venture into apparel and accessories for children. Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's daughter's success and hard work.

Source: Briefly News