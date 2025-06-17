Award-winning rapper Nasty C became the first South African artist to surpass 100 million streams on Audiomack, a major milestone for local hip hop

To celebrate the achievement, he was presented with a commemorative plaque

The record-breaking moment came just two weeks after Audiomack hinted that Nasty C was on the verge of making history

Award-winning star Nasty C is making headlines after he went down in the history books of South African music with his Audiomack record.

Thanks to his recent success, the star is the first South African rapper to win it big on Audiomack.

SA hip-hop star Nasty C hits Audiomack streaming milestone

Nasty C made history by becoming the first South African star to reach over R100 million streams on Audiomack.

Against the big win, he was presented with a plaque. Popular blog SA Hip Hop 24 also shared the news as they congratulated the star.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, the music blog posted:

"Big ups to Nasty C for hitting over 100 million streams on Audiomack! First one in South Africa to do it."

Surprisingly, the big win comes barely two weeks after the popular streaming platform announced that Nasty C was on the verge of making history.

Audiomack Africa tagged Nasty C and posted:

@nasty_csa is closing in on 100 Million streams, soon to be the first SA artist to do it .

His new Audiomack exclusive “Only Way Is Up” just dropped. Tell a friend to tell a friend .

From mixtapes to milestones: Nasty C’s illustrious career

Against his big wins, Briefly News has dived into his illustrious career that spans years.

Like those before him, Nasty C ventured into music while still young. According to reports, he learnt the basics of producing music at nine.

At 14, he dropped his first debut mixtape, One Kid, a Thousand Coffins, in May 2012. That same year, he dropped his debut EP, L.A.M.E., in April 2014.

A year later, he dropped his second mixtape, Price City, with his breakthrough hit Juice Back.

The track was a hit and spawned a remix by Gemini Major featuring Nigerian stars Davido and Cassper Nyovest.

In 2016, he released the lead single Hell Naw from his album Bad Hair under Mabala Noise Entertainment.

Thanks to his big wins, he has worked with several established record labels, which include:

Universal Music Africa

Def Jam Recording Africa

Def Jam

Tall Racks Records

A look at Nasty C’s biggest wins

In addition, he has headlined several shows worldwide and collaborated with some of the biggest acts in the music industry.

Some of the notable stars Nasty C has worked with include French Montana.

Nasty C has also capped his career with several accolades, including four Metro FM awards: Best New Artist, Best Male Album, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.

However, he has also won several awards at the SAMAs.

Nasty C surprises fans with big news

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that recently Nasty C shared big news online after Stogie T helped him.

The news has been making the rounds online, and netizens have been convinced that this could be the best thing ever this year.

