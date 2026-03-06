Octavia Spencer's husband has never been in the picture. The Hollywood A-lister, now 55, keeps her love life relatively private but has great friendships with fellow celebrities, including Tate Taylor, Melissa McCarthy, Allison Janney, and Josh Hopkins.

Octavia Spencer at the NBA All-Star Legendary Tip-Off Celebration on February 13, 2026, in Los Angeles. Photo: Monica Schipper/Lisa O'Connor (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Octavia Spencer has never married, and she is "totally fine" with it.

The actress has never confirmed dating anyone , either within or outside the industry.

, either within or outside the industry. Octavia Spencer does not have children, which she previously revealed is a choice she made because she lacks maternal instincts.

Who is Octavia Spencer's husband?

Not having a spouse has never bothered Octavia Spencer. It is unclear where the Oscar-winning actress stands today, but she told Parade in June 2013 that she was open to the idea of marriage but was not actively searching.

At this point, I'm not looking. He has to find his way to me. I'm totally fine with not being married or a mom right now. There was a time when that kind of stuff depressed me, but the universe had other things in store.

Five facts about Octavia Spencer. Photo: Michael Buckner on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Octavia Spencer's dating history is a mystery

Spencer has been in Hollywood since 1996, but details about her love life have mainly been rumours. The Oscar-winning actress told AARP in 2017 that she prefers to keep that part of her life out of the spotlight.

I don't really like to talk about dating. It's not easy dating anywhere, but definitely not easy dating in Hollywood. I don't know whether I'd call it fun. It's very interesting — let's just say that.

Tate Taylor and Octavia Spencer's longtime friendship

Octavia Spencer and filmmaker Tate Taylor have been close friends for over three decades, but their connection has always been platonic. Tate is in an openly gay relationship with his longtime partner, producer Todd Norris.

The Gifted actress met Taylor in 1995 on the set of the film A Time to Kill in Mississippi, where they both worked as production assistants. Tate told Daily Dead in 2019 that they became fast friends and relocated to Los Angeles in 1996. They lived together for seven years while trying to find their footing in Hollywood.

The Hollywood stars have worked together on multiple projects, including The Help, which won Octavia Spencer an Oscar in 2012 for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Minny Jackson. The duo also collaborated on Ma (2019), Filthy Rich (2020), Get on Up (2014), and Pretty Ugly People (2008).

Octavia Spencer and Tate Taylor at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Octavia on December 08, 2022, in Hollywood. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Octavia and actor Josh Hopkins sparked relationship rumours in January 2012 after attending the 18th Annual SAG Awards together. The actress told an Extra reporter that they were best friends and joked that Josh had a crush on her, but she told him they would "probably be better as friends."

Hopkins and Spencer are both proud alumni of Auburn University in Alabama, where Octavia graduated in 1994 and Josh in 1992. They reportedly met through their mutual friend Tate Taylor and have worked together in the movies Car Dogs (2016) and Get on Up.

Octavia Spencer and Josh Hopkins at the 18th Annual SAG Awards on January 29, 2012, in Los Angeles. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Inside Kevin Costner and Octavia Spencer's relationship

Octavia and Kevin Costner are good friends and Hollywood colleagues. They worked together on the 2014 drama 'Black or White', where they played opposing grandparents.

The pair reunited for the 2016 Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures, also starring Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monáe. The actors have often spoken highly of each other.

In 2015, Costner told Meredith Vieira that Octavia comes on set even on her days off. In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Spencer said they have similar working styles, which is "all business." In January 2024, Spencer wished Costner a happy birthday with a series of pictures on Instagram and the caption:

Kevin, I was a fan before I was a colleague, but it goes without saying, I will always love you and all that you contribute to our industry. Thank you for being the most generous producer and scene partner I've ever worked with.

Kevin Costner and Octavia Spencer during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2014, in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Did Corey Fogelmanis kiss Octavia Spencer?

The actors starred in the 2019 psychological horror film Ma, in which their characters, Sue Ann and Andy, share an on-screen kiss. Octavia and Corey, who have an age difference of 29 years, have spoken about how weird the experience was. Spencer told ET in May 2019:

Well, he looks 15, but he was really 18, but it was still very, very, very strange... It was all Sue Anne. I was in love, so that's when you have to call on the character, you know, 'cause Octavia, I'm like, 'I can't... I can't do this.'

Corey Fogelmanis, Octavia Spencer, McKaley Miller, Diana Silvers, and Dante Brown (L-R) at the screening of 'Ma' on May 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo: Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Does Octavia Spencer have kids?

Octavia has played many nurturing, motherly figures on-screen, but she does not have children in real life. In November 2013, the then-43-year-old actress revealed during a roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter that it is her choice.

I should be married and have 19 kids. And now I'm thinking my eggs are dying on the shelf. They're going to go past their expiration date. But it's what I chose, so I'm fine with that decision.

The Hidden Figures actress also told Us Weekly in 2015 that she lacks motherly instincts. Spencer is still a family woman and shared in her 2017 AARP interview that she loves spending time with her friends and family in Alabama.

When I see people who are happy and joyful and of a certain age, I know it's because they know the meaning of life. It's about how you spend your time... For me, it's about the people who are sitting around my table — my family, my nieces and nephews, my friends.

Octavia Spencer at Variety's 2025 Power of Women Los Angeles on October 29, 2025, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What ethnicity is Octavia Spencer?

The actress is an African-American, born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama, as the sixth of seven children. Her mother, Dellsena Spencer, worked as a maid to support the family.

Octavia's father died when she was 13, and her mother passed away when she was 18. The actress often credits her mother for giving her and her siblings the necessary foundation. She told Garden & Gun in 2014:

She is the architect of my whole life. I never felt my life had any limitations. How did she do that? Teach us that we could dream and do, and be anything.

Octavia Spencer at the 16th Governors Awards on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

It seems Octavia Spencer's husband has never found her. The actress finds fulfilment in being close to her siblings and her 'found family' in Hollywood.

Source: Briefly News