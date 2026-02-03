10 facts on Christine Baumgartner's net worth and her life after Kevin Costner

Christine Baumgartner's net worth is estimated to be around $7 million. She was mainly a stay-at-home mom and ran a handbag business during her 18-year marriage to Kevin Costner. After their divorce in 2023, she moved on with financier Josh Connor, whom she married in late 2025.

Christine Baumgartner at the SAG Awards on February 27, 2022 (L) and with Kevin Costner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 (R). Photo: Patrick T Fallon/Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Christine Baumgartner received a divorce settlement of around $1 million from Kevin Costner, as per their ironclad prenup.

from Kevin Costner, as per their ironclad prenup. Kevin and Christine have three children.

Costner covered Baumgartner's $40,000 monthly rent for her new home.

monthly rent for her new home. Christine Baumgartner married longtime family friend Josh Connor in October 2025.

Facts about Christine Baumgartner's net worth and life today

Christine, who has an estimated net worth of around $7 million, became a familiar face in Hollywood circles in the late 1990s when she was first linked to Kevin Costner. They called it quits in 2023 after welcoming three kids, and settled their high-profile divorce within five months. Here are the top facts about Costner's ex-wife:

Five facts about Kevin Costner's ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner. Photo: C Flanigan on Getty Images (modified by author)

1. Christine Baumgartner designs handbags

Kevin Costner's ex-wife co-established the handbag label Cat Bag Couture in 2004 with her friend Tamara Muro. Christine told The Denver Post in October 2005 that the Yellowstone actor is the one who encouraged her to pursue the venture and acknowledged that his Hollywood fame helped the product get noticed.

He told me I should take it to the next step, and he'd help me. I've always loved fashion and style, and if you can mix it with function, it's perfect.

Baumgartner's handbag business does not seem to be active as of early 2026, and its website is offline. She became a stay-at-home mother in the late 2000s to care for her and Costner's kids.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner at the 'Yellowstone' Season 2 premiere on May 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

2. Christine Baumgartner may be hunting for a new job

During her divorce battle with Kevin Costner, Baumgartner told the court that she planned to return to school and enter the workforce to support herself. Her IMDb profile reveals she obtained her business degree from California State University, Fullerton.

3. She was married to Kevin Costner for over 18 years

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner started dating in 1998. They tied the knot six years later on September 25, 2004, at the actor's massive ranch, The Dunbar, in Aspen, Colorado. The couple mainly resided in Carpinteria, California.

Christine and the Oscar-winning actor separated in April 2023 after about 25 years together. Baumgartner filed for divorce a few weeks later, on May 1, citing irreconcilable differences.

Kevin Costner with Christine Baumgartner during their private wedding at his ranch on September 25, 2004, in Aspen, Colorado. Photo: Lara Porzak (modified by author)

4. She had three kids with Costner

Costner initially did not want to have kids with Baumgartner, but she was looking forward to motherhood and reportedly gave him an ultimatum. The actor said in a May 2020 Extra interview that he had to give in to avoid losing her.

I thought to myself I could be divorced again and I [didn't want to] be divorced again with children... I had to face life and go, 'Are you gonna miss life, are you gonna miss love because you are afraid?' The answer finally came back, 'I'm not going to lose her because I'm afraid.'

Kevin and Christine's first son, Cayden Wyatt, was born in May 2007; their son, Hayes Logan, arrived in February 2009, and they had their daughter, Grace Avery, in June 2010. The Dances with Wolves actor is also a dad to three kids with his ex-wife, Cindy Silva, and one son with Bridget Rooney.

Grace Avery, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan, Baumgartner, and Cayden Wyatt (L-R) at the LA premiere of 'The Art of Racing in the Rain' on August 01, 2019. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

5. Baumgartner receives $63,000 monthly child support payments

Child support was a major source of contention in Costner and Christine's divorce proceedings. The Bodyguard actor had initially proposed $51,940 monthly payments while Baumgartner was seeking R248,000 per month to maintain the luxurious lifestyle their three kids were accustomed to.

In July 2023, a Santa Barbara judge ordered Costner to pay Christine $129,755 monthly child support. The amount was drastically reduced in September 2023 when the Yellowstone star was asked to pay $63,209 per month.

Kevin Costner is also responsible for the children's private school tuition, healthcare insurance, and extracurricular expenses. The ex-couple was granted joint custody of the kids.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

6. Christine Baumgartner signed a prenup with Kevin Costner

Costner and Baumgartner's prenup prevented a repeat of his expensive 1994 divorce from Cindy Silva, which cost him a whopping $80 million. The agreement was determined to be valid, and had Christine challenged it, she would reportedly have forfeited the right to get paid by the actor, per the court documents.

If Christine, in any manner, challenges or assists in the challenge of the validity or enforceability of any provision of this agreement, she shall lose any and all rights to receive any payment, property or interest from Kevin pursuant to this agreement.

The ex-couple settled their divorce in September 2023 to avoid going to trial. Their marriage officially terminated on February 16, 2024.

7. Baumgartner does not get spousal support

Per their prenuptial agreement, Kevin Costner does not pay Christine alimony. The actor was required to fulfil a lump sum settlement of over $1 million.

Costner also covered Baumgartner's $40,000 monthly rent for her new home in Montecito, California, when she moved out of the family home. The actor retained his $145 million oceanfront mansion in Carpinteria, California, and his 160-acre ranch in Aspen.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner at the premiere of 'Yellowstone' on June 11, 2018, in Hollywood. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

8. Baumgartner moved on with the family's longtime friend

Kevin Costner's second wife was first linked to financier Josh Connor in July 2023 after they were spotted vacationing together in Hawaii. He is a founding partner of the investment firm Connor Capital SB and previously held a high-ranking executive role at Morgan Stanley.

Josh, who is also divorced with kids, reportedly lived close to the Costners in Carpinteria and used to be friends with the Yellowstone actor. Kevin Costner has never publicly commented on Baumgartner's relationship with his ex-pal, but he reportedly suspected their close bond, according to Us Weekly.

9. Christine Baumgartner's wedding to Connor

Josh Connor proposed to Christine Baumgartner in January 2025 on the beach in Santa Barbara, California. The couple tied the knot on October 18, 2025, in a private vineyard ceremony held at Santa Ynez Ranch in Santa Barbara, according to People.

Costner is also in a new relationship with author Kelly Noonan Gore. The couple started dating in late 2025 after Kelly had finalised her divorce from billionaire investor Alec Gore.

Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor on their wedding day in October 2025. Photo: @people (modified by author)

10. Baumgartner vacated her Montecito home

Christine moved out of her $40,000-a-month Montecito rental house in July 2024. She reportedly relocated to a cheaper $22,000-per-month home in the same area to be near Josh Connor's home.

Her partner, Connor, listed his Montecito home in January 2025 for $7.3 million following their engagement. The 2,899-square-foot mansion, which he purchased in 2022 for $2.2 million, has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Josh Connor and Christine Baumgartner now live together.

Christine Baumgartner attends the Omnipeace 2nd Annual Gala 'Rwanda Rocks' Charity Event on November 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo: Gregg DeGuir (modified by author)

Conclusion

Christine Baumgartner's net worth did not have a significant change after her divorce from Kevin Costner, whose prenup protected his assets. She now maintains a low profile amid her new marriage and co-parenting with the Yellowstone actor.

