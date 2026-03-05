Reality TV star Jojo Robinson announced that her husband, Calven Robinson, has gone into retirement

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip: South Africa star said that her man had been working for 40 years before he called it quits

However, the couple will be giving fans a treat as they announced the start of their YouTube show after

Jojo Robinson and her hubby, Calven Robinson, have announced their YouTube show. Image: Jojorobinson

Calevn Robinson, the husband of colourful Jojo Robinson, has closed an exciting chapter in his life and opened a new one.

Taking to Instagram, Jojo posted a video announcing their next move now that Calven has stepped into retirement.

Jojo announces Calven's retirement

In the sweet Instagram post, Jojo revealed that this was not an abrupt decision, as it took Calven two years to make it. The mixed emotions they both felt were overshadowed by the excitement of what lies ahead in both their journeys.

"40 years of long hours and days, my Boo bear has officially clocked out for good. I'm so proud of what you have achieved and the life you have given us, and I'm so glad you get to spend the rest of your life enjoying that with your family," she wrote.

She further hailed her man for setting a good example to other people about what success means.

"Calven never intended to work until old age wouldn't let him anymore, because by the time you get there its harder to enjoy what you worked for," she added.

They will be documenting their lives on their YouTube channel, Retired with the Robinsons, in the new age of Retirement and what that looks like

In another video, Jojo revealed that her man wanted a hand tattoo, so she delivered.

Together, they started a YouTube show that they hope fans will support. "VLOG - This is how we spent Boo Bear's first day of officially being retired. And no, I didn't make him do it!!! He wanted the hand Tattoo😂 but I didn't say no obviously. BOO BEAR IS NOW HOME BEAR."

Fans are here for the new show and the couple's next chapter.

Sorisha Naidoo congratulated:

"I am so happy for you both, nice Cal @calvenrobinson."

Nicola_duplessis gushed:

Retired with the Robertson sounds like a great reality show."

Nicky_sola shared:

"Oh, let’s gooo! Here’s to a new chapter."

Palitembe congratulated:

"This is such a blessing!! And very much looking forward to the new channel. Enjoy you two youngin’s."

