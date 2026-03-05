Paul O’Sullivan was asked to apologise for comments he made about the uMkhonto weSizwe Party's David Skosana

Paul O’Sullivan refuses to apologise to the MK Party's David Skosana. Image: Nthabiseng Nhlapo (Facebook)/ @ParliamentofRSA (X)

WESTERN CAPE – Paul O’Sullivan has refused to apologise for the remarks he made about uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member, David Skosana.

The forensic investigator alleged that the Member of Parliament owed the bank money, saying that he should pay it back. He made the comment while getting into his vehicle after walking out of Parliament on 26 February 2026.

Skosana took offence to the claims, demanding that O’Sullivan apologise in his latest appearance on 5 March 2026. He also provided proof that he didn’t owe the bank money.

What did O’Sullivan say?

After Skosana provided proof of payment on 5 March, the committee chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, said he could arrange for O’Sullivan speak to the media afterwards to apologise for the remarks he made.

The forensic investigator emphatically stated that he would not do so, something Skosana was not surprised by.

“The arrogancy is on a high level. And I can tell you now, you are dealing with the wrong honourable member,’ he said.

What did O’Sullivan claim about Skosana?

Following his walkout on 26 February, O’Sullivan was followed by Skosana, who accused him of being a spy and criticised him for leaving proceedings before he was released.

The MK Party member followed him out of the building, and as he was accusing O’Sullivan of being a spy, the forensic investigator chimed in that Skosana owed the bank money.

“Here is the problem - you are no longer in Parliament. You are standing outside Parliament. And you are lying through your teeth. You should just go and pay the debt that you owe to the bank,” he said as he got into his vehicle.

The following day, Skosana was served with papers from the bank by the Sheriff. The incident raised questions about O’Sullivan’s involvement, as members of the MK Party noted the peculiar timing of the incident.

Paul O’Sullivan made allegations against David Skosana after he walked out of Parliament. Image: Africa Daily Magazine

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on O’Sullivan’s, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Victor Sheldon Levi Vertuin said:

“It's foolish to apologise for a statement that is out there in the public domain. Skosana, the man is getting in your head, so don’t be foolish.”

Kulani Mathebula stated:

“Don't apologise, Paulie, until he also apologises for calling you a spy without proof.”

Lungela Nekile agreed:

“Why must he apologise for that? Hai suka. I don’t like the guy, but these Ad Hoc Committee members are clutching at straws.”

Christopher Reynolds questioned:

“I wonder where Skosana got all that money to pay his debt? Dodgy BEE contract?”

Lina Fouché asked:

“Why? Then he must say sorry to O’Sullivan as well. The arrogance is clearly visible from the MK member who obviously has his motives.”

O'Sullivan justifies his walkout

Briefly News reported that O’Sullivan discussed why he walked out of Parliament and shared his thoughts about whether he was wrong.

The uMkhonto weSizwe' Party's Siboniso Nomvalo criticised O'Sullivan's conduct, saying that he belonged in jail.

Mdumiseni Ntuli, the Chief Whip of the African National Congress (ANC), also discussed O'Sullivans conduct in Parliament.

