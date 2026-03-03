Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan has filed a complaint against MP David Mandla Skosana for non-disclosure of interests

O'Sullivan criticised Parliament's inaction on corruption and demanded accountability from police and prosecutors

O'Sullivan vowed to continue pursuing justice and reform, citing a Bible scripture for strength in his mission

O’Sullivan claimed Skosana did not properly declare his interests as required. Image: AdvoBarryRoux/X

Source: Twitter

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan has submitted a formal complaint to Parliament against David Mandla Skosana, alleging that the MP failed to disclose interests in the register of members' interests.

O'Sullivan files a complaint against Skosana

In a letter addressed to Parliament, O'Sullivan claimed Skosana did not properly declare his interests as required. He argued that Parliament has, for more than two decades, failed to take sufficient action to hold corrupt police officials and prosecutors accountable, which he believes has contributed to systemic weaknesses in the criminal justice system. O'Sullivan further alleged that certain members of the Ad Hoc parliamentary committee knowingly invited individuals he described as criminals to appear before it, treating them favourably while criticising those attempting to expose corruption.

He said he remained determined to see what he described as corrupt police officers and prosecutors brought to justice, adding that recent committee proceedings had strengthened rather than weakened his resolve. Quoting a Bible scripture, he said he was prepared for what lies ahead and would continue pursuing what he regards as accountability and reform.

"Ephesians 6:11 Put on the full armour of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes," the scripture reads.

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has submitted a formal complaint to Parliament against DM Skosana. Image: mazolman63/X

Source: Twitter

Packed his belongings and left

O'Sullivan also criticised the committee's work, arguing it could have done more to address violent crime and corruption, which he said continue to harm communities across the country. He is expected to return to Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on Thursday, 5 March 2026. O'Sullivan walked out of Parliament during proceedings of the Ad Hoc Committee, drawing sharp criticism from Members of Parliament.

Committee members accused O'Sullivan of breaching and undermining parliamentary rules after he packed his belongings and left before being formally excused. At the time, he was still under questioning by Advocate Bongiwe Mkhize, who was concluding her final line of inquiry when he abruptly exited. O'Sullivan told the committee he had a flight to catch and could not remain any longer. His departure sparked outrage among MPs, who said his actions showed disregard for parliamentary procedure.

