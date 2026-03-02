Paul O’Sullivan has been asked to return to testify before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 5 March 2026

The forensic investigator’s previous appearances have been cut short due to his health issues and his recent walkout

Ad Hoc Committee evidence leader Advocate Norman Arendse indicated that he spoke to O'Sullivan about his appearance

Paul O’Sullivan will return to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee, one week after he walked out of proceedings. Image: ANCParliament

WESTERN CAPE – Paul O’Sullivan will return to appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

The forensic investigator has now appeared three times before the committee, but his appearances have not ended well on two occasions.

In one instance, proceedings were cut short due to his suffering severe back pain, while during his last appearance, he walked out before he was officially released. O’Sullivan’s decision to leave abruptly sparked anger among Members of Parliament, with many calling for action to be taken against him.

When will O’Sullivan return?

During a virtual sitting of the committee on 2 March 2025, Parliament's legal advisor, Andile Tetyana, explained that the forensic investigator was asked to appear on Thursday, 5 March 2026. Tetyana said that if he disagreed, a summons had been prepared to ensure his appearance.

Evidence leader Advocate Norman Arendse then said that he had spoken to O’Sullivan, who confirmed that he would be attending. The committee did not want to commit to a timeframe for O’Sullivan’s appearance, recalling that he walked out the last time before he was allowed to do so.

