A Mzansi woman took to social media to complain about the lack of basic service delivery she woke up to

In a TikTok video, the woman jokingly refers to herself as Tinswalo as she shows how she had no power or water

The video sought to poke fun and criticise the analogy described by Cyril Ramaphosa about the generation who grew up in a democratic South Africa

A woman on TikTok humorously criticised President Ramaphosa's "Tinswalo" analogy, showcasing her lack of basic amenities. Image: LumiNola, MIKE HUTCHINGS

Source: Getty Images

A woman had social media users laughing out loud after sharing a video about her electricity and water struggles.

Unimpressed woman claims to be Tinswalo

In a TikTok video shared by @la_sibeko, the young woman, who refers to herself as Tinswalo, is seen demonstrating that she woke up to no electricity or water - much to her frustration.

What amused netizens was @la_sibeko's jokingly calling herself Tinswalo, playing on the analogy shared by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address last week.

Tinswalo as depicted by Cyril Ramaphosa

According to Ramaphosa, Tinswalo is a symbolic representation of a woman born at the dawn of democracy whose life had changed for the better (as compared to that of her parents) because of the ANC-led government's successes.

According to Daily Maverick, while the story aimed to inspire, Ramaphosa has come under fire from young South Africans for being out of touch with the realities of the youth.

Watch the video below:

SA pokes fun at 'Tinswalo'

Several netizens reacted to the video with banter as they joked at the contrast between the picture-perfect life of 'Tinswalo' described by Ramaphosa versus the one depicted in the TikTok video, where the young woman lacked basic service delivery

Thabang_Liphoto_Official commented:

"Bathong Tintswalo... Moes they said wena you have it all."

Palesa.M replied:

"ANC ANC ANC ANC ANC ANC ANC."

Charles commented:

"Tell Ramaphosa."

rory said:

"Yoh Tintswalo, ubab’Cyril uthi wena uphila soft mos?"

Amandah_dlakadlah❤️ wrote:

"Nalana awekho lapho ngifuna ukugeza njani JHB."

Iscefsimnand said:

"Please tag lomjida owumongameli onekhala elikhulu."

Boitumelo Khumalo replied:

"Sikhala sibaningi."

NethaliQ commented:

"Malema once said sisekakeni."

JoykaBahlezi replied:

"Thina sesijwayele."

Fikile Mbalula blames loadshedding on sabotage

In another story, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, claimed that Stage 6 loadshedding results from sabotage and called for more security to be added to the power stations.

Mbalula addressed ANC members who gathered at Cato Manor in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Mbalula said that the state must consider investigating the possibility of sabotage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News