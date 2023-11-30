A South African woman has gone viral on TikTok for using a hot pan to iron her clothes during loadshedding

The woman's resourceful approach has been praised by some, who admire her ability to adapt and overcome challenges

Others, however, felt that the video painted a negative picture of South Africa and its electricity crisis

A woman used a hot pan to iron her pants during loadshedding. Image: @rawrmania

Source: TikTok

In the midst of South Africa's ongoing energy crisis, a woman from KwaZulu-Natal has captured the attention of social media with her resourceful approach to ironing her clothes.

In a TikTok video, the woman is seen using a hot pan as an alternative to iron due to loadshedding, the country's controlled power outages.

The video shows the woman heating a small amount of water in a pan over a gas stove. Once the pan is sufficiently hot, she places her wrinkled pants on a flat surface and carefully irons them using the bottom of the pan.

Her ingenuity has garnered praise from some, who admire her ability to adapt and overcome challenges.

However, not everyone was impressed by the woman's method. Others felt that the video painted a negative picture of South Africa and its electricity crisis.

Mzansi reacts to the video

The woman's TikTok video highlights the challenges faced by South Africans during loadshedding.

While some find humour and resilience in these situations, others are understandably frustrated by the ongoing energy crisis.

555 commented:

"Uyashlaza."

SANDE replied:

"Bathong bazothini ngathi abantu base States

Avo_papi wrote:

"This must be Europe cause we don’t even have gas in South Africa."

itumeleng commented:

"I do this when there's loadshedding ."

jae!! ⛤ replied:

"Haibo guys we can't keep living like this ."

Givenchyy_Hussla commented:

"Ohh here’s a tip. You can use an iPhone to do that. You’re welcome ."

Yd said:

"No wait, wait!! but does it work tho because this is genius."

Woman makes eggs in SA heat

Briefly News earlier reported that a woman had netizens amused after sharing how she could fry an egg during loadshedding.

A TikTok video by @shiedaeilerd1 shows the woman testing the temperature of the gravel on a hot sunny day before placing a pan with oil on it in direct sunlight.

The woman then cracks an egg into the hot pan and fries her egg using just the heat from the sun as an effective solution to cooking it when there is no electricity.

