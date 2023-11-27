A South African woman demonstrated an ingenious method of frying an egg during loadshedding, using the heat from the sun

The woman placed a pan with oil on hot gravel under direct sunlight, effectively cooking the egg without electricity

Netizens reacted to the video with amusement and jokes, highlighting the resourcefulness and resilience of South Africans during power outages

A woman made an egg in the sun's heat during loadshedding. Image: @shiedaeilerd1

A woman had netizens amused after sharing how she could fry an egg during loadshedding.

Woman makes eggs in SA heat

A TikTok video by @shiedaeilerd1 shows the woman testing the temperature of the gravel on a hot sunny day before placing a pan with oil on it in direct sunlight.

The woman then cracks an egg into the hot pan and fries her egg using just the heat from the sun as an effective solution to cooking it when there is no electricity.

Egg-frying hack amuses SA

Netizens poked fun at the woman's egg-frying method, while others joked about how she had eggs during the current avian flu crisis.

Apbt_ceasar commented:

"How is it you have so many eggs? ."

user9350424849681 said:

"Nah you heat that pan then took it outside ."

Waseela Mayet Ayob wrote:

"Our resilience to loadshedding is beautiful ❤️."

starryseafoam said:

"Y'all have eggs? ."

rational_gaze commented:

"Probably necessary since there's hardly ever any electricity ."

Catherine94 replied:

"Yoh can I borrow an egg I'll replace it when the price goes down."

