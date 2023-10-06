A hilarious video has suggested that eggs are now a luxury item in South Africa due to bird flu and other factors

A TikToker went viral with a video of herself acting like she won the lottery by buying and eating multiple eggs at a time.

Netizens found the video humorous and relatable, sharing their own experiences with the high cost of eggs

The price of eggs has skyrocketed in Mzansi and while many people try to come to terms with this new reality, one woman took to social media to poke fun at it.

A woman showed how she'd show signs of winning the lottery by flexing being able to afford eggs. Images: @shaneyvije/TikTok

Woman hilariously throws shade at the high prices of eggs

TikTokker @shaneyvije posted a video showing how she would act if she secretly won the lottery. In the clip, she's seen holding several eggs in different settings, suggesting that she'd have no issues affording to buy and eat multiple eggs at a time.

Watch the funny video below:

Briefly News earlier reported that bird flu has wreaked havoc on Johannesburg and Cape Town's poultry industry, meaning retailers had to implement a few measures to keep up with the demand for eggs amid the crisis.

According to IOL, stores are forced to ration eggs and many retailers have empty egg shelves. As South Africans are turning to delivery services to get their eggs, we take a look at the prices of eggs at various online delivery services.

Netizens react to the video with humour

Many netizens could relate to the expensive eggs struggle as they shared their experiences.

ramonanaidoo159 commented:

" The one time I feel like having eggs and this happens ."

lillychiliza said:

"Lapho, my son eats four eggs in 1 sitting ."

user#zwide@masuku responded:

"Felt like a billionaire this morning; I had eggs for breakfast ."

Mizamos commented:

“Uphethwe okweqanda” is about to hit different."

Keorapetse commented:

"Don't forget to putting a full tank in the car also ."

Dusty-9N3 replied:

"Whoever thought eggs would be such a luxury."

MakaFanelesbonge said:

"I have 52 left bazothi ngithwele inkosi mpela."

