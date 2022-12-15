A frustrated woman took to social media to complain about how her maid had made herself comfortable in her home

Twitter user @king_bangy said she recently learned that her maid has been eating 2 eggs and cheese slices with her breakfast every day

While the woman felt that her maid was being gluttonous, SA peeps on the other hand thought she was stingy

One woman has ruffled some feathers online after taking to social media to vent about how much her domestic worker eats on the job.

A frustrated woman took to social media to complain about her maid eating her eggs and cheese. Image: Sock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Frustrated Twitter user @king_bangy disclosed online that she recently learned that her maid has been eating 2 eggs with her breakfast every day.

“Today found out she’s adding cheese slices to her breakfast, this not a live in maid no. She comes from her house and goes back. Isn’t it too much now?

“The woman works for four hours. 08-12 hrs. Sometimes she even leaves at nine if there’s no laundry,” @king_bangy wrote.

Her post left several social media users baffled as they expressed that the woman was being unreasonable for complaining about two eggs and cheese slices, especially considering they were eaten by someone she has employed.

Check out what Mzansi had to say on the matter:

@LungaMrhetjha responded:

“Why do you have a "maid" if you're complaining about two eggs? You're poor like the rest of us. Stop pretending.”

@JoyBlackZA joked:

“Shocking man. She should be eating a well-balanced meal ask her to add tomatoes, bacon and rye bread.”

@Bonisile_RMS said:

“I know she is underpaid. No one who is paying their helper well is stressed about 2 eggs. Do you even do minimum wage?”

@Chukulee_ wrote:

“Your housekeeper’s feeding and feeding allowance should be negotiated into a contract. Your housekeeper should be professional enough to respect boundaries. You should maintain a professional relationship with your housekeeper.”

Nachi_Mushy commented:

“I don’t think it’s too much. Our maid is allowed to eat anything she wants as long as it does not belong to someone in particular.”

@marvin_H96 responded:

“So you decide to come to Twitter with such information? Are you crying about 2 eggs? How many was she supposed to eat? If you can’t afford it tell her not to come to work and eat the food. Two eggs that’s R4 only. Don’t hire helpers if you can’t afford them.”

