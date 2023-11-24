One man found a good way to make some extra money by using what others have thrown away

A TikTok video shows the man using his skills to make items in bins more valuable as a way to make a living

TikTok viewers were amazed by how the gent turned literal trash into treasure for his online shop

A man went viral for showing people how he makes vases. A video shows the entrepreneur at a dumping site finding materials for his business.

A TikTok video shows a guy turning old wine bottles into useful vases. Image: @denocool_.

The video by the man received more than 100,000 likes. Online users were impressed that the man could see the vision out of the trash.

Man shows recycling business

A man on TikTok @denocool_ posted a video showing how he turned an empty bottle of wine into a vase. Watch the clip below to see how he cuts the bottle.

TikTok users applaud man's creativity

Many people were impressed by the man's handiwork and cutting glass. Netizens commented on the TikTok video, with some eager to make an order from him

soniaPhalane said:

"Will use it as a vase and put my flowers, your work is good my bro."

lavenderloco wrote:

"Yessss my makeup brushes, veggie garden, making wigs, and currently learning to sew on a machine."

munerimk wondered:

"How to order this? I'm in love with them."

saranakawala added:

"Oh my gosh this is beautiful."

susannieedwards raved:

"I just fell in love with it. "

