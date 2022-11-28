A legal practitioner left South Africa impressed with his side hustle that left people in awe of his hard work

A Facebook post shows that the lawyer sells peanut products when he is not dealing with the law

People were full of compliments when they shared their reactions to a picture of his little market

A lawyer showed that he has to make still make ends meet. The man sells peanuts on the side.

One lawyer makes extra money as s a vendor in his spare time. Image: Facebook/Kasi Economy/Getty Images/Igor Alexander

Source: UGC

Netizens with filled with compliments for his efforts. People could not stop raving about how inspirational his decision was.

Lawyer's side hustle impresses Netizens

One lawyer still has to make ends meet by selling nuts in his spare time. The post shared by Kasi Economy inspired SA. People were inspired as they left comments complimenting him.

South Africans love to see people do the most for money. The picture got many reactions as people commented on the Facebook post. Some peeps had jokes because he has an LLB but still has to be a vendor. Others did not see anything wrong with him doing his best to make extra money.

Aleck Walusa commented:

I"’m sure it’s just a passion.I like it,sign of humbleness."

Dorothy Kgathi-thite commented:

"Challenges of life dont respect any profession so we are all going to be hustlers . Good going counsel."

Tsamaxa Toroxa commented:

Y"es it's important to have side businesses and not just live on a salary."

Moody Koali commented:

"Good young man than to bribe or do tings which are against the law."

Mandla Tshawekazi Miti commented:

"The kind of man I wish to have, a hustler."

Steven Dibakwane Steven commented:

"This is hustling at it's best."

Ndoda Kheswa commented:

"He probably has an idea to scale the business. When I looked at the original post they say..”he sells his OWN peanuts”. So maybe he uses a special recipe and wants to test the market. His operations may look small but he probably has a much bigger business plan."

Mncedisi Mankayi commented:

"There is a lot your can learn from having a small side hustle. Managing a salary and managing profit is two different things. Take care of the cents and the rands will take care of themselves, u will only learn that when you run your own business."

Molatelo Mailula commented:

"Someone said the B in LLB stands for BROKE , maara cause nna I'm not jealous as a non academia kere "Good job mjita""

