One guy left South Africans amazed by his humble abode that is fully furnished with many appliances

Netizens were surprised that someone who lives in a shack had all the bells and whistles of a normal apartment

Many people applauded the man for maintaining such a beautiful home and how he did it within his means

People could not stop raving over one man who showed people where he lives. The pictures caused a buzz on the internet as people shared their opinions about what day saw.

Online users could not believe that he managed to do so much in a small space. Many had compliments on the men's room.

Men's shack received praise from netizens

A man, Ramukanela Ramanole Mutavhatsindi Mukundi, shared a picture of his well-organized shack. The shack is fully furnished with a fridge, microwave and couch and netizens were amazed.

A man showed off his shack and left netizens in awe. Image: Facebook/Ramukanela Ramanole Mutavhatsindi Mukundi

Source: Facebook

Many commented on the post with compliments for the owner. Mznais loves seeing people with awesome shacks. A lot of people could not stop raving about how well he did.

Nomah Barends commented:

"Beautiful beginnings love it neat and tidy."

Shauna Eldridge commented:

"Wow - amazing progress - CONGRATS! You have done so well."

lMakhanani Chilonga commented:

"Nice clean."

Tinkie Kotze commented:

"If you could get a wall paper your place is gonna be more beautiful,I like the order and the cleanliness."

Salome Boipelo Wa ga'Madiba commented:

"Beautiful."

Sbusiso Ps commented:

"It's better than nothing."

Sesethu Pule v

"Love it."

Bontlefela Oliphant

"Nice one."

Cebisile Shumi Lekutsenga

"The appliances ."

Source: Briefly News