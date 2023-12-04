Nota Baloyi praised Tyla for her international success in music, highlighting her authenticity and the positive impact on South African girls

He threw a jab at Thuso Mbedu, suggesting that Tyla teaches the power of authenticity, unlike Mbedu

Social media users agree with Baloyi's sentiments, acknowledging Tyla's pride-worthy representation globally

Nota Baloyi has shared his thoughts on Johannesburg-born singer and dancer Tyla's success. The controversial music executive also threw a subtle jab at award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu.

Nota Baloyi fired subtle shots at Thuso Mbedu while praising Tyla. Image: @lavidanota, @tyla and @thuso.mbedu

Nota Baloyi gives Tyla a stamp of approval

There's no denying that Tyla is taking over the international music scene, and flying the country's flag high. The Water hitmaker who has been dominating the world with her music and dance moves was hailed for being true to herself.

Controversial media personality Nota Baloyi shared his thoughts on Tyla's skyrocketing career. Taking to his page on X, Nota emphasised the importance of authenticity.

He seemingly shaded The Woman King actress Thuso Mbedu in the post. This comes after a comparison between Tyla and Thuso's accents on social media. The post read:

"Tyla is teaching South African girls that you don’t have to change anything about yourself to make your mark on the world… She’s teaching me, you & Thuso the power of authenticity. Give her that R38 million already, she earned it."

Nota Baloyi's followers agree with his sentiments

Social media users seemingly agreed with Nota Baloyi's sentiments. Many said Tyla is making the country proud.

@mrcool_SIYA said:

"No lies detected here statement is correct."

@ArgueWithTshipi added:

"Agreed. Let her be the Amapiano ambassador for SA, to counter Nigerians hijacking it. She already international. SA is vulnerable because we don't have an A-grade English written Amapiano artist, on that Davido/Rema level. DJs are good but artists are celebrated more..."

@Ndiya_Thabo wrote:

"Never thought the day would come where I agree le Nota, the day has arrived."

Loyiso MacDonald weighs in on Thuso vs Tyla accent debate

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actor Loyiso MacDonald has weighed in on the accent debate between stars Thuso Mbedu and Tyla.

Former The Queen actor Loyiso MacDonald has added his two cents to the social media outrage.

