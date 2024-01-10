Radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu claimed that EFF president Julius Malema wanted him to join his political party

The former Ukhozi FM presenter also claimed that Julius wanted him to increase the numbers of the party in KZN

Netizens responded on social media regarding Ngizwe Mchunu's claims about Julius Malema

It seems like the conflict between EFF president Julius Sello Malema and Ngizwe Mchunu continues on social media as the radio personality made some claims recently about the politician.

Ngizwe claims that Malema wants him to join EFF

The controversial radio personality Ngizwe has made headlines once again on social media following the loss of his sponsorship with JAC Motors over his tribalism remarks. The star recently made claims that EFF's Julius Malema wanted him to join his political party.

Mchunu further claimed that Malema approached him because he wanted him to bring numbers from KZN to the party. The news and gossip page, MDNews, shared this on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Ngizwe Mchunu claims Julius Malema wanted him to join EFF to bring the party numbers in KZN."

SA responds to Ngizwe's claims

Shortly after the post was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their responses:

@TheGBrown1 questioned:

"No statement yet from EFF about this claim?"

@CalliePhakathi responded:

"Ngizwe must stop smoking whatever he's smoking."

@Sam_Langeni commented:

"Didn't Julius say he doesn't know him?"

@NelakheN said:

"What numbers because 90% of Kzn fuming against him."

@Lorshy2 mentioned:

"It's called LOBBYING."

@m_nandise asked:

"So He is mad because of juju found someone else?"

@Scelosamantiman tweeted:

"Ngizwe is just a joke nothing, we can't have a premier who is a clown."

@EveleneNkuta replied:

"That's true..he will do anything for the zulus to follow him...nonsense."

Ngizwe has the support of Amabutho

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu made his way to court and brought Amabutho.

The traditional organisation entered the courtroom in song and was said to be disruptive. Ngizwe had told the media they supported him, which he appreciated.

