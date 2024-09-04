President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently conducting a State Visit to China, where he is promoting South Africa

Ramaphosa recently addressed the Shenzhen Business Roundtable, urging them to further invest in his country

The president praised the work done by Chinese energy companies, saying that South Africa wanted to do the same

South Africa will take a leaf out of China’s books to deal with the energy crisis that has long since plagued the country.

That was the statement echoed by President Cyril Ramaphosa while addressing the Shenzhen Business Roundtable.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has urged businesses in China to invest in his country and help further develop its growing economy. Image: Michele Spatari.

During his State Visit to China, Ramaphosa touched on South Africa’s past energy problems and noted that they were taking important steps to fix them.

The president added that they were happy to see what the energy companies in the Asian country were doing.

Ramaphosa’s appeal for further investment

During his trip to China, the president also discussed South Africa’s aspirations to grow at the pace of the Chinese economy.

He also appealed to the Shenzhen business community to invest in the country to boost its growing economy.

“With the capabilities that your companies have, we encourage you to play a more active role in our economy for mutual benefit,” the president said.

A renewed focus on Green Energy

Ramaphosa added that South Africa was committed to reducing its carbon emissions while working towards developing a green economy.

While talking up the country’s growth in green energy-related industries, he again encouraged Shenzhen-based companies to consider investment opportunities in the energy sector.

Ramaphosa pleased with new ministers’ enthusiasm

The Government of National Unity (GNU) faced a lot of backlash following its inception, but Ramaphosa is happy with how things are working out.

Briefly News reported that the president was pleased with the enthusiasm shown by the new cabinet, saying that they started with the right energy.

Not all South Africans agreed with the president’s statements, and many took to social media to share their thoughts on the new ministers.

