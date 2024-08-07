The presidency gave the ministers in the Government of National Unity glowing reviews for their energy

President Cyril Ramaphosa leads a cabinet with ministers from various political parties in a government of national unity

The president praises the ministers' enthusiasm, and many South Africans roasted the president's cabinet

Cyril Ramaphosa spoke in glowing terms about the GNU ministers. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Government of National Unity's ministers have gotten on President Cyril Ramaphosa's good side, and he was unafraid to show his appreciation for them.

Cyril Ramaphosa applauds GNU ministers

According to SABC News, the presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, updated the media on the president's activities for the week. These include visiting Angola and a keynote address on Woman's Day in the Northern Cape.

Magwenya said the president is pleased that the seventh administration started with the right energy, focus, enthusiasm and unity needed to characterise the Government of National unity. Ramaphosa announced the Government of National Unity weeks after the 29 May general elections. The African National Congress's performance prompted them to enter a GNU with other parties.

South Africans wary of Ramaphosa's praise

Ramaphosa's words of praise almost flew over the heads of South Africans, who shared their thoughts on the ministers on Facebook.

Nkosinathi Mbatha said:

"The presidency is pleased with the talk show from all ministers but no action. People need employment opportunities, and no one is talking about that."

Thomas Selumi said:

"Energy will never equal service delivery. President Ramaphosa is very delusional."

Zanele Mazibuko said:

"Service delivery would be great."

James Maruswaneng said:

"So he is pleased with Gayton."

Leo Farai said:

"The DA is after you. You are done."

Julius Malema slams the Government of National Unity

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, rejected the Government of National Unity.

Malema slammed the GNU after it was announced and said the EFF would not support the government of national unity, accusing the African National Congress of betraying the liberation movement.

