The Independent Electoral Commission scored a clean audit for the fourth time in a row

The IEC announced their findings, and the CEO Sy Mamabolo clapped for the organisation's ability to keep a clean audit

South Africans doubted the IEC was clean, and many questioned the audit, pointing to the recent general elections as proof

The IEC's Sy Mamabolo praised the organisation for receiving another clean audit. Image: Michele Spatari/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Independent Electoral Commission received a fourth consecutive clean audit, but South Africans doubt it is clean.

IEC receives clean audit

SABC News reported that the IEC recently announced that the organisation received a clean bill of health from auditors. CEO Sy Mamabolo praised the organisation and stressed that the streak would continue in the future.

Mamabolo also said the organisation prided itself on prioritising business practices on top of delivering reputable elections. The findings are expected to be presented to the National Assembly.

South Africans dispute the audit

Netizens on Facebook disputed the findings, and some pointed to the recent elections, which political parties claimed were rigged.

Andries Elba said:

"I'm sure the MK won't share the same sentiment."

Sydney Kumalo said:

"It can be anything but clean. They are highly connected, so the wheel of fortune will always be in their favour."

Ccuphah Zondih said:

"Electoral Commission of Corruption."

Sanele P Ngiba Mlungwana said:

"Those auditors were bribed."

Obed Zamo said:

"IEC alliance partner of 40% achievers."

Jacob Zuma could not run for president: IEC

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the IEC announced that former president Jacob Zuma could not run for president during the elections.

Msholozi's party, the MK Party, put his face on the ballot and presented him as its presidential candidate. However, the IEC noted that because Zuma was previously convicted of a criminal offence and could not be a presidential candidate.

The Party said it would contest the announcement, and some supporters stood by it.

Source: Briefly News