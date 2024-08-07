President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country will implement the National Health Insurance Act despite the opposition it faced

He spoke during the closing of an ANC policy meeting earlier this week, and he highlighted the importance of the NHI

South Africans still opposed the NHI, and many believed the National Health Insurance would not work with the country's health infrastructure

JOHANNESBURG — President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed the importance of implementing the National Health Insurance to make quality healthcare affordable.

NHI to be implemented: Ramaphosa

According to TimesLIVE, the president spoke during an African National Congress policy meeting following its three-day National Executive Committee lekgotla. Ramaphosa said the country would implement National Healthcare insurance. Ramaphosa signed the bill into law on 15 May.

Ramaphosa said the ANC highlighted the social and economic value of an affordable, accessible and quality healthcare for South Africans. Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi noted that sections of the NHI Act, including amending health-related laws and establishing advisory committees, would be implemented immediately.

South Africans still debate the NHI

Despite the NHI Bill signed into law in May, the debate surrounding whether it is still viable raged on Facebook.

Mustard Seed Mamba said:

"This Phalaphala man is taking South Africa to the deep mess than the Zuptas."

Lestoapo Fobo said:

"We're going to 2029 with the same song without evidence of NHI implementation. How can NHI be implemented when the state of our hospitals and all functions are in tatters?"

Ruksana Ally said:

"Increased taxes. I'd rather quit my job and apply for R370 than work on this rubbish."

Ras Mogosi St Magakwe said:

"AARTO was also postponed a hundred times."

Elekanyani Mauba said:

"Fact is, we need NHI. In fact, even private medical schemes need the NHI."

Mmusi Maimane dared Ramaphosa to use public healthcare facilities

In a related article, Briefly News reported that BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane challenged Ramaphosa to use public healthcare facilities before signing the NHI Bill into law.

Maimane spoke a few days before Ramaphosa signed the bill into law and called on him to use public clinics and hospitals before introducing it to South Africans.

