President Cyril Ramaphosa is looking to green hydrogen for South Africa's energy future

the president was peaking at the inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town on Tuesday morning

Ramaphosa said taking advantage of the global demand for the resource would spearhead job creation in SA

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has claimed that South Africa is determined to become a world leader in producing green hydrogen as part of the presidential green energy revolution.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said green hydrogen is a part of South Africa's green energy future. Image: Waldo Swiegers & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa spoke to green energy delegates at the first ever green hydrogen Summit in Cape Town on Tuesday morning, 29 November. The president said green hydrogen was identified as one of the country's just energy transition investment plan's four frontiers.

According to SABC News, green hydrogen is produced by extracting hydrogen from water using renewable energy like solar and wind. Green hydrogen is used in energy-intensive industries like iron smelting, long-haul trucking and jet aeroplanes.

President Ramaphosa told delegates that taking advantage of the increased global demand for the resource would likely create jobs, address SA's unemployment crisis, and improve South African citizens' economic lives, EWN reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also said that South Africa would likely transition towards manufacturing and using electric vehicles as part of South Africa's plan to take advantage of the green hydrogen industry.

