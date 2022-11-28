Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula did some heavy campaigning for President Cyril Ramaphosa's second-term bid over the weekend

Speaking at a Letsema Campaign event in the North West, Mbalula told ANC branches and supporters that Ramaphosa should be protected, not isolated

Ramaphosa faced criticism for Zweli Mkhize last week, who claimed the ANCneededf new leadership

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

NORTH WEST - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula came to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa during an address at the African National Congresses Letsema campaign in the North West on Saturday, 26 November.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula came to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa, stating Ramaphosa should be protected, not isolated. Image: Lefty Shivambu & Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Mabalula said President Ramaphosa should not be attacked or isolated but protected. The transport minister's defence of Ramaphosa comes as the president's opponents have been dragging him across the coals.

As the ANC's national elective conference draws nearer, party members gunning for the top six positions are pulling out all the stops to ensure the success of their camping. One of those tricks includes taking aim at Ramaphosa.

Most notably, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who is looking to unseat Ramaphosa, didn't mention the president by name but claimed that the ANC needs new trustworthy and honest leadership, EWN reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mabualula begs to differ and told ANC branches and party supporters that President Ramaphosa was the man for the top position in the ANC and committee to serving the nations.

The finance minister also took the opportunity to rubbish claims that Ramaphosa was not a man of the people and lacked the Charisma to lead. Mbalula claimed that the Letsema Campaign event signified that Ramaphosa listened to the calls of the South African people.

Mabulula added that Ramaphosa and his supporters were building the organisation and some ANC members were unhappy about the outcome, News24 reported.

As it stands, the president is the front-runner for the ANC presidency with 2 037 nominations, while Mkhize has only garnered 916.

South Africans react to Mbualula's defence of President Ramaphosa

South Africans accused Mbalula of defending President Ramaphosa to save his job.

Below are some comments:

@Grantweir claimed:

"He is actually singing for his supper."

@Keith95736141 asked:

"Who still has faith in this bunch of incompetent, corrupt thieves?"

MatthewsMahlubi commented:

"Useless @MbalulaFikile has no ambition of his own, always being a lackey."

@hinamwangopaul wandered:

"I wonder what Mrs Mbalula says about her hubby. I'm sure she understands the hustling."

@pearly_just stated:

"We have moral and intellectual degenerates ruling over us. They are everywhere in all political parties."

@Siyabon77437498 declared:

"They will fall together with him coz they protecting their positions. That's why Ramaposa is a sellout and a corrupted leader."

ANC free state factions and in-fighting give Cyril Ramaphosa an upper hand at party’s elective conference

In a related story, Briefly News reported that drama ensued when members of the African National Congress (ANC) in Mangaung held parallel regional conferences to elect separate leadership for the city at the weekend.

The in-fighting occurred just days before an expected Free State conference and saw different members of the provincial interim committee address the events.

One event was held at the President Hotel, and the other at the Theimvelo Lodge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News