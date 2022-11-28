The African National Congress (ANC) in Mangaung held parallel regional conferences to elect separate leadership

The in-fighting occurred just days ahead of an expected Free State conference, and a faction supporting Mxolisi Dukwana won

Dukwana is an ally of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, giving him the upper hand ahead of the party’s elective conference

FREE STATE - Drama ensued when members of the African National Congress (ANC) in Mangaung held parallel regional conferences to elect separate leadership for the city at the weekend.

The in-fighting occurred just days before an expected Free State conference and saw different members of the provincial interim committee address the events.

One event was held at the President Hotel, and the other at the Theimvelo Lodge.

According to EWN, ANC provincial spokesperson Oupa Khoabane said the party does not have the powers to solve other groups that were not sanctioned by the highest structures.

A faction supporting Mxolisi Dukwana for ANC Free State chairperson won the Mangaung Regional Conference. Dukwana is an ally of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, giving him the upper hand ahead of the party’s elective conference.

More drama occurred before the voting process when delegates were allowed to nominate from the floor since the conference was not given nomination packages. The packages are believed to have been locked in the office of the Interim Provincial Committee, eNCA reported.

