FREETOWN - Chaos descended over Sierra Leone’s Parliament on Wednesday, 23 November, while legislators debated over a proposed law seeking to change the electoral system.

Sierra Leone's Parliament turned chaotic when politicians threw punches at each other. Image: @KennedyWandera

Source: Twitter

Politicians from opposing parties threw punches and chairs during the debate. Security officials had to separate the parliamentarian members from Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and the All People’s Congress (APC).

The clip was retweeted by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema, known for throwing hands and creating drama in Parliament.

Here’s what some peeps had to say about the drama:

@kyrantitterton said:

“Is there no way we can incorporate hand-to-hand combat in our electoral process?”

@_Diplomaat commented:

“We need a wrestling match for African MPs, though Ugandans will still win.”

@MatthewsMahlubi posted:

“So the colonial symbol became a weapon of mass destruction?”

According to The Daily Beast, the scuffle broke out while members planned to introduce a proportional representation system for national and local elections. The move was supported by the governing party, SLPP, and strongly opposed by APC.

Local authorities were forced to intervene and break up the fight. Some members were removed from the chamber.

