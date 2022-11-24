Mondli Gungubele admitted the shortcomings of President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration

Gungubele said the government had fallen short in its efforts to end poverty and reduce inequality

The minister in the Presidency conceded that there was still more work to be done if the goals were to be achieved

PRETORIA - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele admitted that there is no doubt that the government has fallen short of goals to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Ramaphosa's administration had fallen behind in reaching its national development goals. Image: @DpmeOfficial

Source: Getty Images

Gungubele made the admission on Thursday, 24 November, during a roundtable media discussion with the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluations (DPME).

The discussion was aimed at the bi-annual report on the progress, challenges and next steps for the DPME's implementation of Ramaphosa's administration's plan for the current electoral term, according to a statement released by the government.

Ramaphosa's government outlined priority areas, which include:

building a capable, ethical and developmental state;

economic transformation and job creation;

providing education, skills, and health;

providing a social wage;

Spatial integration, rural economy, environmental management and climate change, human settlements and basic services;

creating social cohesion and;

building a better Africa and a better world.

Gungubele conceded that there was still more work to be done if the seven priority goals were to be achieved.

DPME director-general Robert Nkuna claimed that the government was failing because of a lack of cooperation between government departments and a lack of capacity, News24 reported.

According to the bi-annual report, corruption and weak accountability deteriorated the state's capacity. There were also serve challenges in eradicating poverty. It is estimated that 32.6% of the population lives below the food poverty line, which is a 20.5% increase from 2011.

