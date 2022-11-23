President Cyril Ramaphosa did not mince his words on what climate debt owed to developing nations by wealthy nations like the UK

During an address to UK parliamentarians, Ramaphosa reminded lawmakers that climate finance is not charity but the compensation

Ramaphosa implored the industrialised nations to fulfil their pledge to create a climate fund so developing countries could adapt to climate change

LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa urged rich nations to pay their climate debt to vulnerable countries on Tuesday, 22 November. The president addressed UK parliamentarians in the Royal Gallery at the Palace of Westminster Abby.

Cyril Ramaphosa urged industrialised countries to pay the climate debt owed to vulnerable, developing nations. Image: TOBY MELVILLE & Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

The address formed part of President Ramaphosa's two-day state visit hosted by King Charles III. In the speech televised by SABC News, Ramaphosa said that inequality must be tackled regarding the global response to climate change.

The president added that the countries in the global south which carried the least responsibility for the climate crisis were the most vulnerable as they did not have the resources to adapt to the effects of the crisis.

The president used the moment to remind developed nations about the agreement to create a climate fund for poor and developing countries and urged that the pledge be turned into cash.

The president eloquently reminded lawmakers that the fund should not be seen as charity but as compensation for the harm industrialised countries, including the UK, have done to the environment, IOL reported.

Ramaphosa added:

"It is compensation for the harm done - and the harm yet to be done - to people in developing economies as a consequence of the industrialisation that wealthy countries have had over many years."

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's demands for climate aid

South Africans are torn on whether SA and other developing nations should be paid a climate debt.

Here are some comments:

@Protea72 claimed:

"Demands? We have all the resources available in SA. We must JUST USE IT!"

@RoxyBastra cautioned:

"No, no, no, don't give him money, please. Use it to actually make a difference yourselves Plant and grow people."

@_V_IR added:

"Cyril is on the money here. Rich countries are the biggest contributor to climate change. Therefore, it is only fair that they help developing countries fight climate change. We can’t dig from our own purses for a problem created by developed nations, they gotta pay."

@LekohD_ asked:

"Can he also demand the diamonds and all those other things looted from eMzansi?"

