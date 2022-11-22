King Charles III rolled out the red carpet for President Cyril Ramaphosa, offering a grand welcome to the United Kingdom

President Ramaphosa was welcomed to the prestigious Buckingham Palace to the sound of the South African national anthem

Mzansi was left wanting more, with many citizens dragging the president online instead of being impressed

LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa's official state visit to the UK has been filled with pomp and fanfare. The president was welcomed to the iconic Buckingham Palace to the sounds of the South African national anthem, but the ceremonious welcome mostly failed to impress Mzansi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was welcomed to Buckingham Palace with the South African national anthem playing in the background. Image: Kin Cheung

Source: Getty Images

One citizen asked:

"Can we send someone with a bit of integrity next time?"

Tuesday, 22 November, marked the beginning of Ramaphosa's historic state visit, and the president was officially the first head of state to be hosted by King Charles III.

Following the Horse Guards Parade, Ramaphosa was escorted to Buckingham Palace in a carriage possession. According to TimeLIVE, the South African national anthem could be heard playing loudly through the streets of London as the president, Queen Consort Camilla, and King Charles III made their way to the Palace.

In addition to the pomp and ceremony laid out by King Charles for the first time as head of state, President Ramaphosa is expected to visit Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath on the tomb of an unknown warrior. The president will also visit the memorial stone for former president Nelson Mandela, News24 reported.

The last time a South African president embarked on a state visit to the UK was when embattled former president Jacob Zuma graced the halls of Buckingham Palace 12 years ago in 2010.

South Africans react to President Ramaphosa's ceremonious welcome to Buckingham Palace

Though some citizens marvelled at the welcoming ceremony, others chose to drag Ramaphosa.

Here are some comments:

@SemionYudkovic claimed:

"What a criminal meeting his Zama Zama Kingpin, the gold and diamond thieves. They are going to discuss escape plans for their Zama Zama boy."

@dangerous_darki requested:

"Please inform them about loadshedding."

@JennieMorwine admired:

"Wow, a grand welcome."

@NerineBeaumont asked:

"Mmmm!!! Cyril must feel very important. Wonder if he remembered to take his begging bowl with him?"

Source: Briefly News