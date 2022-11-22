President Cyril Ramaphosa's official state visit to the United Kingdom is a historic event as it will be the first time King Charles will host a world leader

Ramaphosa has pinned his hopes on strengthening ties and investments between the United Kingdom and South Africa

The visit will be full of pomp and circumstance, which will include a Horse and Guard Parade and a state carriage procession

LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa will make history today, Tuesday, 22 November, when he becomes the first head of state to visit King Charles III in a historic state visit to the UK.

Presidnet Cyril Ramaphosa is King Charles's first head of stead to be hosted for an official state visit. Image: Leon Neal & Chris Radburn

The South African president hopes the visit will strengthen ties between the UK and South Africa and invite investments to the nation grappling with protracted loadshedding.

According to TimeLIVE, the UK is South Africa's sixth-biggest trade partner, with trade between the two nations accumulating to around R219.4 billion annually. UK companies are also the largest investees in South Africa's green economy and renewables.

The streets of London will be alive with pomp and circumstance when president Ramaphosa is greeted by the prince and princess of Wales, William and Kate. The royals will chaperone him to the Horse and Guard Parade, the official ceremonial welcome.

The massive parade will consist of 200 houses and 1 000 soldiers and gun salutes fried from Green Park.

After the parade, Ramaphosa will be welcomed by queen consort Camilla at the Royal Pavilion, following which the president will meet the King. Sky News reported that the trio would then travel to Buckingham Palace via a state carriage procession, where they would have a private lunch.

The two-day state visit will not only comprise of fan fair as Ramaphosa is set to meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, where they will discuss issues ranging from the just energy transition to sanctions on Zimbabwe.

South Africans weigh in on Ramaphosa's state visit

South Africans weigh in on the UK's warm welcome of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Here are some comments

@FluffyKittyFee1 stated:

"Please keep him there."

@Nick94481890 joked:

"Watch him, he is after the crown jewels."

@willdav49462260 complained:

"As usual, we don’t even fuel for Eskom, but he will be galavanting in London, wasting money and doing nothing about it!"

@Violet89337720 celebrated:

"My chief. Visionary leadership."

@ChrisRayneVA commented:

"Globalist politicians sure do like to celebrate themselves nowadays, don’t they? Despite displaying very little evidence of any actions worthy even of merit, never mind celebrating."

Source: Briefly News