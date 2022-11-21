President Cyril Ramaphosa has touched down in the United Kingdom ahead of his state visit with King Charles III

The visit has raised many eyebrows, with citizens annoyed by the timing of the trip given South Africa’s woes

Ramaphosa is the first world leader to be hosted by King Charles since he was crowned earlier this year

LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s arrival in the United Kingdom for his state visit with King Charles III has caused quite a stir on social media.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in the UK for his state visit. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

The prestigious visit will include a ceremonial welcome outside Buckingham Palace and a meeting with UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It is the first state visit hosted by King Charles.

Here’s what social media users are saying about the visit:

Rogerio Ngobeni said:

“UK must grant him citizenship and not come back South Africa is falling apart.”

Genesis B Mdhluli posted:

“Busy travelling while we have serious issues here.”

Magoshu Selala commented:

“His enemies will criticize him for visiting.”

Kabza Vee Mathe said:

“Tell Prince Charles that Eskom doesn’t have money to buy diesel.”

Dennis Manzi wrote:

“Travel safe my favourite and best president ever since Mandela.”

Allistair Ella Visagie added:

“Stage 5 Loadshedding and the president is catching flights and living his best life, ANC regular staff has no salaries.”

Taking to Twitter, the presidency shared that Ramaphosa will be hosted for the state visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from Tuesday, 22 November, to Wednesday, 23 November.

South Africa’s High Commissioner to the UK, Kingsley Mamabolo, told SABC News that the visit is a great symbolism.

He said the trip could be turned into concrete positive achievements.

