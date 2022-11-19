The United Kindom is ready to give Cyril Ramaphosa the presidential treatment upon his arrival next week

King Charles III will host Ramaphosa as his first state guest since he assumed the throne following Queen Elizabeth's passing in September

The two countries aim to strengthen their Commonwealth relationship and discuss trade investments

President Cyril Ramaphosa will go on a state visit to the United Kindom next week. Image: Thomas Lohnes

Source: Getty Images

LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for his scheduled state visit at the invitation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

The UK said it's prepared to host Ramaphosa and the first lady Tshepo Motsepe next week, and Ramphosa will be the first head of state hosted by the newly crowned king, reported ENCA.

According to TimesLIVE, Antony Phillipson, the British High Commissioner to South Africa, said on Wednesday that Ramaphosa's next visit is momentous for both countries.

"It is the first state visit that will be hosted by His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Consort (Camilla). It is not the first state visit by a South African president, there have been state visits previously by President Nelson Mandela (1996), Thabo Mbeki (2001) and Jacob Zuma (2010)."

Ramaphosa will land in the UK on Monday, and the countries hope to strengthen bilateral and economic ties because of their long and strong history.

South Africans shared their opinion on the president's upcoming trip with comments on social media.

@SipheMlangeni wrote:

"More loans loading"

@DieBra5 posted:

"Always visiting national that rival BRICS, sellout."

@Spindoc13 mentioned:

"Get that cap ready to go begging to the West."

@kuwanazam1 added:

"I'm behind you, Mr President, with full support. May God Bless and Protect you, and don't forget to pray. UK, thank you for the invite n wish n hope for a positive sustainable partnership meeting."

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"South Africa must make more space available in his mattress in preparation for his return."

