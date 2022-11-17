South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's 70th birthday is one he will remember for a long time

The Sri Lankan government surprises President Ramaphosa with a birthday party and birthday cake

A grateful Ramaphosa cut his cake while South African and Sri Lankan officials sang the president happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

COLOMBO - Today, 17 November, marks President Cyril Ramaphosa's 70th birthday. Ramaphosa was in for an early birthday surprise when Sri Lankan Presidnet Ranil Wickremesinghe amazed Ramaphosa with a surprise birthday party and cake at the country's Air force base on Tuesday, 16 November.

The Sri Lankan President threw President Cyril Ramaphosa a surprise birthday party. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

A video posted by the Presidency suggests the party was a truly fun-filled affair, with a breathtaking performance from traditional Sri Lankan dancers showing off their skill to vibrant traditional music.

Another video captured a wholesome moment between the two heads of state when a cake was brought out. Sri Lankan and South African officials sang the president Happy Birthday, and a grateful Ramaphosa blew out his candles and cut his cake, smiling from ear to ear.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Visibly happy, Ramaphosa thanked President Wickremesinghe and everyone who sang happy birthday to him. Marvelling at his cake, the president exclaimed:

" Wow, this is unbelievable. Oh my, what a lovely cake."

There was even an adorable moment when President Cyril Ramaphosa fed President Wickremesinghe a piece of cake.

South African wish President Ramaphosa Happy Birthday

Citizens took to social media to wish President Cyril Ramaphosa a happy birthday as he turned 70.

Here are some wishes:

@haizek_notleks said:

"HBD, have a great day, and may tomorrow bring you renewed energy to end corruption and fix the country."

@m1224she commented:

"All the international leaders seem to be giving the president love and support."

@Mike11857392 warned:

"Happy Birthday, @CyrilRamaphosa, but you better start listening to the SA PEOPLE, or you will have an OUT OF CONTROL country!"

@bathongkzn added:

"Happy birthday"

@GerryMalatji wished:

"Happy birthday Matamela"

@nonhlanhlamalob stated:

"Happy Birthday, Mongameli wethu u Tata Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa."

@DewandreFritz joked:

"will wish you when loadshedding ends!"

President Cyril Ramaphosa gets mixed messages from Mzansi for 70th birthday wishes

In another story, Briefly News reported that Cyril Ramaphosa was born on 17 November 1952. South Africans gathered on social media to share their heartwarming messages for him.

Cyril Ramaphosa has been South Africa's President since 2017. Some decided to settle their issues with the President aside and just celebrate his day.

Many South Africans were happy to wish Cyril a happy birthday. Peeps had complimented him to honour his special day. Read more:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News