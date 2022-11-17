Cyril Ramaphosa turned 70 years old and the country celebrated his special day with countless tweets

Online users had sweet messages for the country's President all over social media while others decided to throw shade

Some South Africans had wishes dedicated to Cyril and could not stop singing its praises but some recounted his crimes while in office

Cyril Ramaphosa was born on 17 November 1952. South Africans gathered on social media to share their heartwarming messages for him.

Cyril Ramaphosa had his special day and the entire country celebrated the president getting older. Image:Muchelle Spatari/ Gianluigi Guercia

Cyril Ramaphosa has been South Africa's President since 2017. Some decided to settle their issues with the President aside and just celebrate his day.

South Africans react to Cyril Ramaphosa turning 70

Many South Africans were happy to wish Cyril a happy birthday. Peeps had complimented him to honour his special day.

Twitter users used #Ramaphosa70 to send their heartfelt messages to the South African president. When you show their support for Cyril even though most blame him for the country's problems and corruption allegations made against him. Other were surprised by his age and asked when he would retire.

@eliasnkakala1 commented:

"Happy birthday Mr Phalaphala."

@Lerato_M commented:

"70?!!! And still working."

@Vongani_B commented:

"Happy Birthday My President @CyrilRamaphosa. Have a beautiful day. Just know I got your back."

@Escort_emmanuel commented:

"#HappyBirthdayPresident you stered us through the worst crisis in over a century and your efforts in fighting corruption gives us hope, #Ramaphosa70"

@ZenandeDyantyi_ commented:

"I feel like we are being forced to like him. His PR team is always working extra hard to get us to talk and tweet about him. All this forced love for what?"

@bell_deigo commented:

"Wishing His Excellency Comrade President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa a very Happy 70th birthday. Continue leading our country and her people with commitment and dedication."

@NalaThokozane commented:

"Happy 70th Birthday to President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Wish you many more. Looking good for a 70 year old."

@Mike31996428 commented:

"Happy birthday my President. May the Lord Almighty bless you with many more years filled with good health and happiness. #Ramaphosa70."

@MENZIMAJOLAH commented:

"Happy birthday to our outgoing president we wish you a happy and healthy pension. #Ramaphosa70."

@Escort_emmanuel commented:

"What a man! What a gracious man, humble, kind and loving father, we are truly blessed to have this caliber #HappyBirthdayPresident #Ramaphosa70"

@Gentluman commented:

"Happy Birthday @CyrilRamaphosa , as you turn 70 always look back while you move forward. You know where you are from, and you know where you are going. #Ramaphosa70."

Motsepe silent on plan to run against brother-in-law Ramaphosa for ANC president

Briefly News previously reported that As the African National Congress (ANC) national elective conference draws nearer, billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has remained tight-lipped about whether he will stand for the position of ANC president.

If Motsepe were to take up the call, he would be running against his brother-in-law and incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Motsepe would also contest against former health minister Zweli Mkhize, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Motsepe did tell SABC News that he was confident the conference, due to take place at Nasrec next month, would be a success and that the party would emerge united after the elective conference.

