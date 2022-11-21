Bathabile Dlamini is the latest in a string of ANC members to take aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa

The former president of the ANCWL claimed the president was an outsider during the Oliver Tambo memorial lecture

Social media was abuzz with South Africans who, displeased with Dlamini's comments, called the former minister a drunk

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former African National Congress Women's league president Bathabile Dlamini has labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa as an outsider adding that the ANC should have voted a Mkonto weSizwe veteran as deputy president in 2012.

Former ANCWL labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa as an outsider during an address at the Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture. Image: Darren Stewart & Leon Neal

Mzansi has, in turn, slammed the former minister claiming that her ramblings are of someone who has hit the liquor bottle too hard. "So say the drunken master," one citizen commented.

Dlamini didn't mention Ramaphosa when she said that certain ANC members went on to conspire with whites after being elected during the address at the Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture at Pietermaritzburg City Hall. Still, the connection is not hard to make as ANC members voted for Ramaphosa to be deputy president during the 2012 national elective conference in Mangaung.

The former ANCWL president addressed former health minister Zweli Mkhize's supporters during the memorial lecture. Mkhize will be vying against Ramaphosa for the position of ANC president at the party's 50th elective conference in December.

According to TimeLIVE, Mkhize said, during the same event, that the ANC election was not for sale and that delegates must vote based on integrity, contribution and commitment.

Dlaminiwarned that if leadership does not change in the upcoming election, the nation will be oppressed forever, adding that white people's dominance of the economy will never be severed, The Witness reported.

Dlamini cautioned:

"The conference will be a make-or-break."

South African slam Bathabile for her comments against President Ramaphosa

Netizens took to social media to criticise Batabile Dlamini for calling President Cyril Rmaphosa an outsider.

Here are some comments:

@Terrance567891 claimed:

"Outsider means that CR Ramaphosa is not prepared to protect the corrupt forces like how ubaba Zupta did."

@mogalewakanyane commented:

"As long as she's making all these statements in taverns, it is fine."

@LifaChris_ added

"Ramaphosa is an outsider to factionalism and corruption."

@Escort_emmanuel complained:

"Politics in KZN can be regressive, backward and counter-revolutionary."

@LoveSwaziland accused:

"So Says a person who is a convicted fraudster and a convicted criminal liar amongst the many other scandals she’s been implicated in."

