Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has some very ambitious plans for the Central Karoo

The mayor of the Central Karoo unveiled a project to turn Beaufort West into a logistics hub and turn it into a booming city like Dubai

McKenzie also promised to transform the embattled area into an energy hub that would sell electricity to the rest of South Africa

BEAUFORT WEST- Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie has pinned his hopes on turning the Beaufort West into the African Dubai. The mayor unveiled the planes for a R4.5 billion logistics hub which will create jobs for locals.

Central Karoo Mayor Gayton McKenzie unveiled the plans for a R4.5bn logistics hub in Beaufort West. Image: Gayton McKenzie

The leader of the Patriotic Alliance shared the plans for the project's first phase on social media, bragging that the project is "Dubai loading."

McKenzie added that Beaufort West is situated in the middle of South Africa, so transforming the municipality into a critical player in logistics only makes.

According to TimesLIVE, the project's first phase involves purchasing land and building several facilities, including warehouses. The stage will take place over 15 hectares of land, which will be purchased from the municipality.

McKenzie lauded that the logistics hub project will tackle unemployment in the Central Karoo, creating thousands of permanent jobs for locals.

The Central Karoo mayor celebrated:

“I am beyond excited about the jobs, first phase starting soon and thousands will get permanent jobs. This will be a legacy project. Many tried previously and failed. We did it, partners,”

The project builds on McKenzie's promise to make the Central Karoo distinct municipality prosperous, similar to the world-famous city of Dubai. The transformation will involve improving living conditions in the municipality by eliminating the bucket system, closing potholes and spearheading other developments.

The mayor also claimed he would turn the Central Karoo into the energy hub of South Africa, adding that the municipality would extract gas and produce energy to sell to every municipality in South Africa.

South Africans react to Gayton McKenzie's ambitious logistics hub project

Citizens are singing Gayton McKenzie's praises on social media. Below are some reactions:

Bona Mbeta praised:

"Keep on moving and shining, Mr Mayor and your team. God bless and keep you."

Sindi Ngcotsho added:

"The current ruling party is busy taking loans to do what exactly. Well done, Mr G."

Evendah Sibusiso congratulated:

"That’s true leadership, Salute."

Kenny Hendricks complimented:

"Well done, sir, for bringing positive change to our beloved country."

Squadroll Tony commented:

"I'm really starting to respect u & what you stand for sir, you are one of the few politicians who are all action & less talk. Keep it up, sir we see you."

Explained: Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie’s come-up as Central Karoo District Municipality Mayor

In another story, Briefly News reported that first-time mayor and former convict Gayton McKenzie reached his first milestone as mayor of the Central Karoo District Municipality on Friday, 22 July, which marked 100 days in office.

The Patriotic Alliance leader made a lot of promises when he first took up office and told residents that he would ramp up service delivery, create jobs and root out the many problems the Central Karoo District faces.

McKenzie impressed many people by stating that he would achieve his goals without receiving a salary or using any perks to which any sitting mayor is entitled. Briefly News looks at McKenzie's journey to mayorship and all the things he has achieved so far.

