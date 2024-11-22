The South African DJ and businesswoman DJ Zinhle trended on social media after a picture of herself went viral

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of Zinhle makeup-free

Many netizens complimented the reality TV star's flawless beauty without any makeup

Netizens gushed over DJ Zinhle's flawless beauty. Image: Alexi Rosenfeld

Source: Getty Images

The South African House Music DJ and producer DJ Zinhle had fans gushing over her flawless beauty on social media.

Recently, the businesswoman became the talk of the town after a picture of herself makeup-free made rounds online after the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

The picture was captioned:

"DJ Zinhle shows off her face without make up."

See the photo below:

Netizens compliment DJ Zinhle's beauty

Many fans and followers on social media flooded the comment section with compliments after DJ Zinhle's makeup-free picture went viral online. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisEcxel102 commented:

"She don't need all that makeup."

@KaroroMitchelle complimented:

"I Love her she's beautiful."

@SesiNono responded:

"Make up makes her look older."

@iamstargo replied:

"She looks like the girl from Scandal."

@MzansiXD tweeted:

"Why do black women put makeup and glue Indian hair on their heads when they're more beautiful naturally? I'll never understand this."

@Sihle_ZA_ mentioned:

"She looks so young, like she's doing her final year at Wits."

@NSidlabehlezi shared:

"She's beautiful without that noise ring."

@MusaMzilikazi said:

"She is fire. If AKA did not break up with Zinhle, he would still be alive."

@ZYantolo7 wrote:

"She looks like a small boy...she is definitely a gorgeous lady I must say ..she doesn't need makeup at all."

SA trolls DJ Zinhle's Dubai girls' trip without Pearl Thusi

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi was missing in action when the girls took on Dubai recently. This left many people wondering what exactly happened between her and DJ Zinhle.

Africa's top female DJ, as crowned by DJane, DJ Zinhle, along with her gal pals Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena, Thabsie, and Kwesta's wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, all went on a girls' trip to Dubai.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News