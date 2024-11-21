Gqom singer Busiswa and rapper cassper Nyovest were also spotted at DJ Maphorisa's 37th birthday celebration

The controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of them together on his Twitter (X) page

Many netizens flooded the comment section, concerned about how Busiswa looked after she lost weight

It seems every known person got an invite to celebrate the 37th birthday of the Amapiano DJ and music producer Madumoney at Pharoah Motors in Johannesburg.

Recently, the Gqom singer Busiswa was spotted alongside hip-hop rapper Cassper Nyovest at the party. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the two stars posing on his Twitter (X) page.

"Busiswa with Cassper Nyovest at DJ Maphorisa's 37th birthday celebration."

Netizens react to the picture

Shortly after the picture of the celebs was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section and reacted to how Busiswa looked. Here's what they had to say:

@Abraham_Zuma commented:

"Busiswa was giving Makhadzi vibes."

@ChrisEcxel102 responded:

"This version of busiswa looks weak and fragile."

@BukamuT replied:

"Please investigate what's eating Busiswa. She is slowly getting finished like soap while we are watching."

@bhudhalicious said:

"I think the 'fuller' Busiswa was sexier than this version, and this almost looks like a completely different person altogether. It's like she shed the weight together with her confidence and Queenship."

@The1tatgtaway tweeted:

"I wonder how she described her outfit."

@IconikOnly commented:

"She looks like Cassper’s sister Thuto!"

@klymxtj replied:

"It's a good thing there were no braai stands there,otherwise that plastic..."

@ja_nosipho shared:

"She was far more radiant when she was big. She was oozing confidence. Look at her in the music video of Banomoya and tell me I'm lying."

Pearl and Black Coffee turn heads at Phori's party

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa held one of the most-talked-about birthday celebrations and had guests.

Pearl Thusi and DJ Black Coffee attended the prestigious event, and Mzansi had a lot to say about their stunning outfits, praising Pearl Thusi.

