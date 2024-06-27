The Queendom actress Linda Mtoba recently celebrated hitting 2 million followers on Instagram

Linda Mtoba cheered as she got 2 million followers. Image: @linda_mtoba

Without a doubt, actress Linda Mtoba is one of Mzansi's hottest celebrities. The Queendom star reached a milestone on social media.

Linda Mtoba celebrates 2 million followers on Instagram

South African media personality Linda Mtoba made headlines again online after she exclusively talked to Briefly News about her new lead character on BET Africa's new series Queendom.

The former Isibaya star recently celebrated hitting two million followers on Instagram. The actress shared several pictures of herself holding newspapers that were written "Linda Mtoba Two Million" on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Call me Linda 2milli. Aningithumele amashumi khona into engifuna ukuyibona. Love you mean it."

Fans congratulate Linda

Many fans and followers of the star congratulated her on hitting 2 million followers. See some of the comments below:

lasizwe commented:

"Ouuuuuuu! The Concept and Execution!! ATE!"

slenda_dadancingdj responded:

"You deserve it Mama."

lulaodiba responded:

"This is how a famous person handles these things."

znombona said:

"Yessssss mama!!! Here’s to another 2M."

jodie_matches wrote:

"Most beautiful lady in South aaaaah."

asavela__m replied:

"Congratulations baby."

cyan.boujee24 mentioned:

"Just WOW! And congratulations."

iamleeyola responded:

"Most beautiful girl in the world. You deserve 20M, congratulations."

ntando_zikalala_ complimented:

"We love following you, congratulations mama."

uzenani_uzenokuhle shared:

"Yeeeesssssssssss! We absolutely love following you my bubbish."

Cast of Queendom and other productions not paid

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sindi Dlathu and other actors, such as Linda Mtoba from Clive Morris Productions, have not received their salaries.

The production company has allegedly not paid several actors and the production crew, resulting in their protests. Other stars, like actress Nambitha Ben Mazwi, who acts on Empini, have reportedly confronted the producers about this.

