Smoke and Mirrors actress Ayanda Bandla-Ngubane recently stunned in her Xhosa traditional attire

The actress shared several pictures on her Instagram page draped in her traditional attire

Many netizens flooded her comment section with complimentary messages on how gorgeous she looked

Ayanda Bandla-Ngubane looked gorgeous in her traditional outfit. Image: @ayanda_bandla

Source: Instagram

One thing about South African celebrity women is that they sure know how to dress to kill, especially in their traditional attire.

Smoke and Mirrors star Ayanda Bandla stuns in traditional attire

The former Ubettina Wethu actress Ayanda Bandla-Ngubane recently made headlines on social media.

The star, part of the Smoke and Mirrors cast earlier, had many netizens drooling over her gorgeous, drop-dead outfit. Bandle-Ngubane was dressed in her Xhosa traditional attire, and she posted the pictures on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Bubuhle Jikelele Ngothand’ ekhaya! When we celebrated The Mboniswas!! Congratulations bantakwethu! May God bless and safeguard your union!!! This absolutely stunning fit with all the beadwork is by @uyinqaba_designs."

See the post below:

Fans gush over Ayanda

Many netizens gushed over the star and complimented her outfit:

nonelela_nangu wrote:

"I thought you were Zulu much love."

nomathembu_tesh_bacela_ said:

"Ohh how i loveee you."

thee.swatiii.princess responded:

"Ohhh my goodness Ayanda you look like an expensive and timeless piece of art."

simphiweehope replied:

"You know sis Ayanda your beauty is like a melody that's haunts me day and night, but besides that I know you are beautiful inside and out and u are a woman of the almighty God.I wish all the best and I hope to meet you one day."

iam.zazah commented:

"Our very own Gabrielle Union."

njabu_mabu shared:

"Congratulations you guys."

Source: Briefly News