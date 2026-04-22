A Stellenbosch University student was rescued after being trapped overnight beside a flooded mountain river in Du Toitskloof following a flash flood

The incident escalated when rapidly rising water cut off one member of a four-person hiking group, prompting a multi-agency rescue operation

Authorities have issued a strong warning against crossing rivers during or after rainfall

A Stellenbosch student was rescued after being trapped by a flooded river overnight. Images: Mark Kolbe/ Getty Images and Wilderness Rescue website

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — A recent rescue operation in the Du Toitskloof mountain area has renewed urgent warnings for the public to avoid crossing rivers during or after heavy rainfall, after a Stellenbosch University student became stranded overnight beside a swollen mountain river.

In a scene resembling an episode from a popular TV series, the words “I shouldn’t be alive” echo the reality of four young people whose adventure did not turn out as anticipated.

What happened?

According to IOL, the group of four had been hiking along the Elandspad River on Sunday when worsening weather forced them to turn back. By the time they reached a familiar crossing point, heavy upstream rain had transformed the river into a fast-flowing torrent.

Three hikers managed to cross before conditions worsened. With the water becoming increasingly dangerous, they chose not to attempt going back to assist their friend. Instead, they climbed to higher ground to get cellphone reception and call for help.

The remaining hiker was stranded on the opposite bank as water levels continued to rise and visibility dropped as night approached.

The rescue

A complex rescue operation followed, involving teams from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), CapeNature and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Rescuers arrived to find parts of the trail already underwater, with access routes cut off by fast-moving currents. The river itself was impossible to cross safely.

With strong currents and fading daylight, rescue teams made the call not to attempt a crossing under such hazardous conditions.

Only in the early hours of the morning, as water levels began to drop slightly, were rescuers able to establish a rope system across the river. This allowed them to send essential supplies — including warm clothing, food, hot drinks, and a two-way radio — to the stranded student.

Once the situation improved, the rescue teams were able to secure the student in a harness and airlift him to safety.

‘Rivers can turn deadly in minutes’

Officials involved in the rescue have used the incident to stress a broader safety message: mountain rivers can change rapidly and without warning after rainfall.

“It only takes a short period of rain upstream for conditions to become dangerous. What looks crossable in the morning can become completely impassable within minutes," said a rescue spokesperson. “

They added that hesitation at a river crossing point is often a signal to turn back rather than attempt a risky crossing.

Rescue authorities urge hikers, tourists, and outdoor enthusiasts to treat all mountain rivers as unsafe during and after rainfall.

Authorities have urged people to be wary of crossing rivers during rainfall. Image: Ronnie Hartman/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Limpopo mother and daughter trapped in river

Briefly News also reported that a mother and her two daughters were rescued on 13 January 2026 after they were trapped in the rain for three days. The woman and her children were trapped between the Mutale River and a stream at the Gwakwani River. The trio was on their way home from visiting a neighbouring village when they were trapped.

Source: Briefly News