South African celebrities lived up to their fans' expectations with their Valentine's Day content. Timelines were painted red with stunning looks from some of our favourites including Nadia Nakai and Khosi Twala.

Linda Mtoba, Khosi Twala, and Nadia Nakai are among the many stars who marked V-Day. Image: @nadianakai, @linda_mtoba and @khosi_twala

Mzansi stars go all out on Valentine's Day

It is safe to say our favs pulled out all the stops with their looks this year. Briefly News looks at some stars whose looks stood out.

1. Linda Mtoba, Queen of hearts

Actress and model Linda Mtoba never misses her looks. Whether she is attending high-end functions or just chilling at home with her daughter, the actress knows how to put a look together.

Taking to her Instagram page on the day of love, the mother of one channelled the queen of hearts with her stunning red gowns. She captioned the look:

"Queen of hearts ❤️ Happy Valentine’s Day lovers & friends 💋"

Khosi Twala makes a leggy display with her look

We all know King Khosi is the queen of looks. The media personality has been crowned one of the best-dressed stars and we can never dispute that. The Big Brother Titans winner has been praised for the way she carries herself and how she has been building her brand. Fans even supported her when she revealed that she charges R35K and above for a post on her page.

Taking to her Instagram page, King Khosi showed a bit of leg in a maxi red dress designed by K Bubbles Designs. She captioned the post:

"The love we give away, is the love we get 💌😍❤️"

Nadia Nakai leaves nothing to the imagination

Bragga never misses a chance to show off her hot body. The rapper who has even been criticised for showing too much skin left fans dripping with her sultry Valentine's Day look. She wrote:

"BRAGGATINE 🥀"

4. Mawhoo flaunts her body

Mawhoo is slowly becoming everyone's favourite. As expected, the Gucci hitmaker came through with a look that nearly broke the internet. Although fans have been talking about her steamy past, Mawhoo rocked a black and red two-piece and a beautiful bouquet of red roses. She said:

"Someone is adding a little extra effort to make me happy."

5. Cyan Boujee bares all on V-Day look

Controversial media personality Cyan Boujee lived up to Mzansi's expectations with her Valentine's Day look this year. Fans could not get enough of the star's perfect hourglass figure. She captioned the saucy post:

"Leaving them on read the whole of 2025 💋"

Inno Morolong celebrates V-Day while under house arrest

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Inno Morolong may be knee-deep in legal drama, but that did not stop our girl from celebrating Valentine's Day in style. The star set timelines on fire with her sizzling pictures.

Controversial media personality Inno Morolong is refusing to look like her problems. The star who is currently serving a 12-month house arrest sentence house arrest after losing her case against club hostess and media personality Tebogo Thobejane.

