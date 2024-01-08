Reality TV star Khosi Twala has revealed her social media rate card

Fans are showing support for Twala, affirming her worth and hailing her as a millionaire

Social media users have commended Twala's confidence in her value

Khosi Twala is the star she thinks she is. The Big Brother Titans winner recently disclosed how much she charges people who want to promote their brands on her social media pages.

Khosi Twala's rate card gets SA talking

Celebrities are making a fortune through social media. Many collaborate with brands and companies to advertise on their behalf.

South African star Khosi Twala has been taking her social media work seriously and charges a lot of money for a post. shared a clip of the reality star chatting to DJ Sbu about her rate card. DJ Sbu praised her for knowing her worth and for always being put together. He said the only other person with that work ethic is Bonang Matheba. The post read:

"Khosi Twala charges R35k for a post on Instagram She has 543k followers, & following 773. I swear she ranks on Insta Rich List, bagging that much for a post?"

Mzansi shows support for Khosi Twala

Social media also hailed the star for not settling for less. Many noted that Khosi Twala is worth the money she charges per Instagram post.

@ZamahlubiVkr said:

"No lie detected there Sir, Khosi's rate card is high up there!"

@KhululekileMba2 wrote:

"She's indeed a millionaire "

@NikiweNgcobo added:

"She is worth more than that actually, khosi is big abeg"

@IamSibuh commented:

"I love it for her, she knows her worth ❤️"

@Merlyngold23 wrote:

"A woman of substance ❤ Khosi Twala."

