3 Killed in Horrific Helicopter Accident in the Northern Cape

Three passengers of a helicopter were killed in the Northern Cape after it crashed at Danielskuil over the weekend

The pilot was reportedly travelling to Olifantshoek when it crashed in the area and sustained significant damage on impact

An investigation into the incident has been launched, and the results will be made available in December

NORTHERN CAPE — Three passengers, including a pilot, were killed when a helicopter crashed in the Northern Cape on 26 October 2025.

According to IOL, an Alouette helicopter was travelling from Elandsvlakte to Olifantshoek when it crashed in Danielskruil in the Kurumansheuwels area. The chopper sustained significant damage and caught fire. The fire destroyed the helicopter. The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division was dispatched to the site. A report into the incident will be published on the South African Civil Aviation Authority website.

The accident happened on the same day tat a lght aircraft crashed at a School in alberton, Gauteng on the same day. Fortunately, nobody was injured. The aircraft and the school building sustained damage during the aircraft's emergency landing.

