Following a poor start to the United Rugby Championship season, the Sharks have announced sweeping changes to their coaching and management structure

Head coach John Plumtree will step down at the end of the season, transitioning into a different role

The Sharks are undertaking a comprehensive review of all rugby operations, including player development, recruitment, and logistics

The Sharks have announced that John Plumtree will relinquish his role as head coach at the conclusion of the 2025/26 season following a challenging start that has left the team languishing in 13th place on the URC log.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree before the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Hollywoodbets Sharks at Dexcom Stadium in Galway. Photo: Tyler Miller

Source: Getty Images

Plumtree’s side has managed just one win from their opening five matches, prompting the franchise to initiate a “series of significant changes” across its rugby programme. While he will step down as head coach, Plumtree will remain with the club in a mentoring and advisory capacity. He retains the full backing of ownership, management, and players.

Poor results lead to a strategic shake-up

Sharks CEO Shaun Bryans addressed the disappointing start to the campaign:

“Our performances this season have not been good enough, and we owe it to our fans and stakeholders to acknowledge and take full responsibility, no excuses. That accountability sits across the entire organisation from management and players, to myself as CEO.”

Bryans confirmed that the franchise is committed to building a high-performance environment, stating that the organisation will leave “no stone unturned” in its efforts to deliver the level of success expected by players, fans, and commercial partners.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree before the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Hollywoodbets Sharks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Tyler Miller

Source: Getty Images

Review to reshape Sharks rugby

Following a detailed assessment of the club’s rugby operations, the Sharks identified multifaceted issues impacting results. Neil Powell will now oversee key operational areas, including the Junior and Academy programmes, player recruitment, medical and rehabilitation, logistics, travel, and budget management.

The franchise has confirmed that an ongoing top-to-bottom review of the entire rugby programme will continue for the remainder of the season. External experts will be involved to ensure structural improvements and enhance on-field performance.

The Sharks have not yet detailed how external experts will be selected or what criteria will guide their recommendations.

“Management assesses that long-term success will be best served by addressing organisational issues holistically rather than applying simple fixes,” the club stated.

Plumtree, in his second stint as Sharks head coach, will now focus on mentoring and advisory work, ensuring his experience continues to benefit the club even after he steps down from frontline coaching duties.

Plumtree was unavailable for direct comment but has expressed support for the transition in internal communications, the club said.

The club, boasting several Springbok stars, in their previous match against Scarlets, struggled to find fluency and rhythm. The side has in its fold Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, who is nearing 100 Test caps for the Springboks.

Kolisi contributed significantly to the Sharks’ 29-19 victory over the Scarlets. The result ended the Durban side’s early-season slump and lifted some of the pressure surrounding their underwhelming start to the campaign.

