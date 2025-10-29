Springbok prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels will be back on the radar sooner than expected after a recent review of his disciplinary case, keeping fans and pundits talking

The Bulls front-rower has been at the centre of a heated debate following a controversial moment in one of their biggest matches this season

Supporters are now speculating on how the panel’s decision will affect upcoming Springboks fixtures, creating uncertainty about team selections and tour plans

Springbok prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels will return to action sooner than expected after the United Rugby Championship (URC) disciplinary panel reduced his nine-week ban to eight matches following an appeal on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels warms up ahead of The Rugby Championship match between the All Blacks and the Springboks at Eden Park on September 06, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. Image: Fiona Goodall

Source: Getty Images

The front-rower was originally sanctioned for alleged misconduct during the Bulls’ narrow 28-27 victory over Connacht in Galway on October 17. Connacht flanker Josh Murphy claimed Wessels had grabbed him inappropriately during a breakdown, sparking controversy across social media and rugby circles.

URC panel rules after appeal

The appeal, overseen by a panel including Roddy MacLeod (Scotland), Achille Reali (Italy), and Robert Milligan KC (Scotland), examined whether the original decision or the length of the ban was excessive.

The Bulls’ request for a full retrial was denied, but the panel agreed to a slight reduction in Wessels’ suspension, making him eligible to play from December 20.

Video footage reviewed by match officials, including TMO Hollie Davidson, showed no conclusive evidence to support the claim, yet a citing commissioner imposed the lengthy suspension.

The URC has confirmed that the matter is now closed, with both the original ruling and appeal decision due to be published soon. Wessels will miss the Springboks’ five-match end-of-year tour, with no replacement call-up announced by South Africa Rugby.

Cobus Reinach and Jan-Hendrik Wessels of the Springboks arrive for a South Africa Springboks Training Session at Trusts Stadium on September 03, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. Image: Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks now face a challenging period as they prepare for upcoming matches without Wessels, with fans and analysts closely watching to see how the team will respond.

This isn’t the first time a Springboks star has faced disciplinary action in 2025. Earlier in the year, Jasper Wiese was given a lengthy suspension by World Rugby following a red card in the match against Italy in July.

Winger Makazole Mapimpi is also serving a suspension and will be ruled out of action for five games, after a violent tackle during a United Rugby Championship game last Friday.

The timing of the suspension could not be worse for Mapimpi, who had recently been placed on standby for the Springboks’ upcoming international tour. His ban now rules him out of both domestic and international fixtures, including key Tests against Japan, France, Italy, and Ireland.

