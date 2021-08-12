President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared at the Zondo Commission for a final day of testimony about State Capture

Ramaphosa testified that State Capture by the Gupta family had been apparent from as far back as 2011

He also stated that he was shocked to learn that former minister Malusi Gigaba and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe had relationships with the Guptas

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is appearing at the State Capture Inquiry for the second day of testimony into corruption within Government.

Ramaphosa made a number of assertions in relation to former ministers and former CEOs of state enterprises and their dealings with the Gupta family. He was giving testimony not only as a former deputy president but also as the president of South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the Zondo Commission to give final testimony on state capture, corruption and the Guptas. Image: Sumaya Hisham

Ramaphosa testifies about his knowledge about the Guptas and Government officials

Ramaphosa testified that warning flags concerning corruption and the Guptas were raised as early as 2011, according to a report by SABC News. He went on to says that a number of people were placed within government and outside of Government to aid State Capture.

“A number of key people were placed inside and outside the state and strategically placed and played the role of fully capturing the state and achieving the ends that they had in mind," said Ramaphosa.

He further stated that the people involved in State Capture were 'protected'.

Ramaphosa did not know about Brian Molefe's relationship with Guptas

Ramaphosa stated that he was shocked to learn that Brian Molefe had a relationship with the Gupta family.

He testified to the Zondo Commission that in 2015 he recommended Brian Molefe to former President Jacob Zuma to become CEO of Eskom. Molefe went on to replace then-Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona.

Malusi Gigaba's relationship with the Guptas was news to Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa testified at the commission that he was unaware of allegations that former minister Malusi Gigaba was in the Guptas' pocket.

Ramaphosa also clarified that Malusi promotion from being the deputy minister of Home Affairs to Minister of Public Enterprises was not unusual, according to EWN. He stated that the appointment of ministers is based on a number of factors, including work ethic and their capabilities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks about Zuma and corruption at Zondo Commission

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry that he would have lost his job had he been head-on confrontational about state capture allegations with former President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa noted that while he may have publicly spoken out against some of Zuma's decisions in the past such as firing Minister Pravin Gordhan, he was limited in how confrontational he could be because he believes that Zuma would have fired him, according to SowetanLIVE.

Ramaphosa also stated that he made a conscious decision to stay as Zuma's number two and resist corruption rather than resign from his position so that he would be able to dismantle corruption from the inside, according to Reuters.

Source: Briefly.co.za