A local content creator's viral video showcased the sleek, futuristic design and luxury interior of the new all-electric Changan Deepal S07 coupe-SUV after its South African launch

The engaging clip, shared on TikTok, attracted massive views from viewers impressed by its high-end aesthetic and electric capabilities

Social media users were charmed by the vehicle, joking they would drive the Deepal S07 until they could afford the Lamborghini Urus, which it resembles

A content creator got to attend the launch of the Changan South Africa launch and got to test drive one of their cars.

A young content creator's video review of a brand-new Changan Deepal S07 (EV) captured the attention of Mzansi’s car enthusiasts. Changan is a Chinese state-owned automotive brand that officially re-entered the South African market in late 2025 after a previous absence.

The engaging clip, shared on TikTok by @sweettrevenge_, offered a glamorous first look at the luxury car, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were impressed by its beauty, interior and functions.

The video began with TikTok user @sweettrevenge_, showcasing the car’s exterior from all angles, emphasising its sleek and futuristic coupe-SUV design, which the creator noted reminded her of a Lamborghini Urus. She then got inside, detailing the beautiful, luxurious interior, which features high-quality leather seats, a concealed charging unit, and a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light.

A look inside the Changan Deepal S07

The content creator then attended the official launch event at the Sun City Hotel, held on October 25, 2025, where they also partied up a storm after the presentations. The clip transitioned to show other models from the brand, including Alsvin, the Hunter Ranger REEV (double cab), and the CS75 Pro. She concluded the review by providing a helpful pronunciation guide, clarifying that the brand is correctly pronounced as “Chang-an.”

The car was a hit online, with some viewers interested in test-driving it.

Changan Deepal S07: A fully electric crossover

The Changan Deepal s07, a fully crossover, officially leads the Chinese brand’s newly introduced range in South Africa with an introductory price of R995,900. The five-seater EV is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor delivering 160 kW and 320 Nm of torque, allowing it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 7.9 seconds. Online automotive marketplace Cars.co.za shared that the car is equipped with an 80 kWh battery pack, providing a strong single-charge WLTP range of 500 km. Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and a large 15.6-inch touchscreen.

SA loves the Changan Deepal S07

The car review video was a huge success, as social media users flooded the comments section to compliment its look, design and interior. Many viewers were impressed by the luxury aesthetic, with some jokingly stating that since they couldn't afford a Lamborghini Urus yet, they would give the Deepal S07 a try. Others were keen to know where they could go to test drive the new EV. The content creator also received congratulations from her followers, who noted her growing success, recognising that this was another major car brand partnering with her.

User @Miss.René said:

"It’s giving Tesla, so pretty 😍."

User @Nasie🎀 shared:

"Changan is fighting for real, and it suits you 🥺👌🏽."

User @Lee_reloaded01 asked:

"Where can I go for viewing and test driving 🤭?"

User @Joy Naledi shared:

"I think this is where we can say God answered her prayer for car brand deals😝🤍! Like what!"

User @Sam Ndonga commented:

"It’s giving luxury🔥."

User @SiyaNgema_RSa said:

"Oh, thank you for the correct pronunciation at the end❤️❤."

User @ciara_masco_ added:

"No need for me to buy an Urus, this is the real deal 🔥❤."

Watch the TikTok video below:

